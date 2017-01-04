Kamala Harris Sworn in as California’s First African American Senator

Kamala Harris was sworn in as California’s newest U.S. senator on Tuesday, becoming the first African-American senator in the state’s history.

Harris, who was the state’s attorney general, is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. In addition to becoming California’s first African-American senator, she is also the first Indian-American, the first biracial woman and the second African-American to serve in the U.S. Senate.

She beat out fellow Democrat Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez by a wide margin on Election Day.

