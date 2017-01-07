John Lewis’ new nonfiction comic book wins a National Book Award

For the first time, a comic book (or graphic work of nonfiction) has won a National Book Award. It is called March. In three volumes, it tells the story of the American civil rights struggle through the eyes of a young John Lewis. A congressman representing Atlanta for more than three decades, the 77-year-old Lewis co-authored the work with the help of two white Southerners: Andrew Aydin, who wrote the script, and Nate Powell, who created the art.

March is a remarkable work that may change the way a generation of Americans learns about the history of the civil rights movement. It may become to that struggle what another graphic novel – Maus – was to the Holocaust. That work – a beast fable by Art Spiegelman – earned a special Pulitzer citation in 1992. With a National Book Award in its pocket, March could contend for a Pulitzer in 2017, either in the history, biography, or general nonfiction categories.

Unlike the National Book Awards, the Pulitzers have no YA (Young Adult) category. It would be wrong to think of March as limited to a particular audience or age group. While the March trilogy makes its way into schools and church groups – from elementary through high school – adult readers are also finding the work informative and compelling. I can’t remember being moved to tears by any other comic book.

The creators of March – Aydin and Powell – both told me in telephone interviews that the movement of the trilogy could be compared to one created by J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series. Over the course of seven books, the story of the young wizard grew with the audience. As readers of the first book matured from elementary school to become middle school and then high school readers, they were presented by Rowling with work that was longer, more challenging, more violent, more adult.

In the same way, March (Book One) leads younger readers by the hand into the narrative, humanizing heroes such as Lewis, revealing the injustices and humiliations of Jim Crow, foreshadowing the terrorism and torture to come, but also focusing on the charming and whimsical moments in the coming-of-age of a young activist.

