‘Hidden Figures” Aldis Hodge On Teaching Through Art

Margot Lee Shetterly unearthed the story of three impressive women: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson. While transforming the story into a piece of non-fiction literature 20th Century Fox discovered it was gold and quickly began the film “Hidden Figures” about their story. Rounding out the cast were the men that filled out of the world of the trio of geniuses, one of those men being playing by actor Aldis Hodge.

Aldis Hodge got his start doing commercial spots and a stint on “Sesame Street” as a kid before landing a lead role on TNT drama “Leverage” at 21, which jump-started his career. Since the series ended in 2012, Hodge has had a series of impressive roles, including “Straight Outta Compton” and AMC series “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” the latest being playing Levi Jackson on “Hidden Figures.”

In the film, which tells the story of a team of African-American women who are instrumental in NASA’s first successful missions, Hodge plays the husband of Janelle Monae’s Mary Jackson, one of the women working for NASA.

Looking back on his career the actor sees how each role led to his current success. “Every single step, although I couldn’t see it, was a step forward and built to where I am now,” he told NBCBLK, “I am fortunate enough to find opportunities that have a lot of presence.”

“Hidden Figures,” which had considerable awards buzz even before its January 6 theatrical debut, is a film with substantial presence. Monae, alongside Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, play three brilliant women who were disregarded for both their race and gender. “These women were subjugated because they are women then they are black and not respected because of the color of their skin, and no one is looking at their intellect or their mind,” Hodge said. In the end what is accomplished is evidence of what can be done when we ignore what separates us and work together, according to the actor.

“A film like this is important because it teaches. When you do learn these things, when you understand what inclusion is, then we can accomplish greater things together,” he added.

