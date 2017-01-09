Chance the Rapper Named to Chicago African American History Museum Board

He and his father are among five new Trustees at the DuSable Museum

Chance the Rapper has been named as a new board member at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago. Chance’s father, Ken Bennett, has also been added to the board, the museum announced. They are among five new Board of Trustee members. The DuSable was founded in 1961, and its goal is “to promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans.” See Chance’s tweet about the DuSable below.

The DuSable role is the latest honor for Chance, who is an active member of Chicago’s community. The night before the election, he led groups of young Chicago voters to early voting sites. Later this month, he will give a speech in Washington, D.C. at the NAACP’s “People’s Inauguration” rally. He was also nominated for several NAACP Image Awards.

