As MLB aims to attract African American pitchers, Hunter Greene may be model

The name is Hunter Greene.

You may not know him, but every team in baseball recognizes that he’s perhaps the most gifted amateur baseball player in this country, projected to be the first player chosen in June’s draft.

Greene, who attended the Urban Youth Academy in Compton, Calif. since he was 7, also represents Major League Baseball’s potential star role model in its battle to reverse the industry’s scarcity of African-American players.

Greene, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, who throws 98-mph with a solid slider and changeup, could become the first right-handed high-school pitcher selected with the No. 1 overall pick. When Greene isn’t pitching, he plays shortstop, possessing tremendous bat skills with sheer, raw power.

He’s America’s amateur version of Shohei Otani, Japan’s two-way baseball star who will become one of baseball’s highest-paid players once he comes over to this country.

