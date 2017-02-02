BLACK EOE JOURNAL ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 SPRING BEST OF THE BEST EARLY RESULTS LISTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Top Government and Law Enforcement Agencies; Top Insurance Companies; Top Financial & Banking Companies; Top Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies and Top Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies

(Irvine, California) – February 2, 2017 – Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) today released the early results of its review of the nation’s Best of the Best Government and Law Enforcement Agencies; Insurance Companies; Financial & Banking Companies; Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies and Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies.

Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 26th year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2017 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these companies leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.

The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives and government agencies. It provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.

This year’s winners include the following, in alphabetical order:

Top Government & Law Enforcement Agencies Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Army Corps of Engineers

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Military Sealift Command

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)

National Security Agency (NSA)

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

Sandia National Laboratories

Strategic Systems Programs

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard and Civilian Careers (USCG)

U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)

U.S. Marines

U.S. Navy

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

U.S. Secret Service (USSS)

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Top Insurance Companies Aetna

Allstate Insurance Company

Auto-Owners Insurance

Erie Insurance

Liberty Mutual

MetLife, Inc.

Nationwide

Progressive Insurance

State Farm Insurance Company

The Hartford

Travelers Insurance Company

USAA

Top Financial & Banking Companies American Express Company

Bank of America

BB&T

BMO Harris Bank

Capital One Financial Corporation

Charles Schwab

Citi

Comerica

Edward Jones

Federal Reserve

Fidelity

Freddie Mac

Goldman Sachs

John Hancock Financial

JPMorgan Chase

KPMG

Lincoln Financial

MUFG Union Bank

National Credit Union Administration

Navy Federal Credit Union

Nomura

Northern Trust

PNC Financial Services Group

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Principal Financial Group

Prudential

Quicken Loans

Raymond James Financial

Regions Financial Corporation

SunTrust

Synchrony Financial

T Rowe Price

TD Bank

The Huntington National Bank

TIAA

U.S. Bancorp

Vanguard Group

Visa, Inc.

Wells Fargo

Western Union

World Bank Group

Top Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Amgen

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Baxalta

Baxter International

Bayer

Biogen Idec Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly & Company

Genentech

Genzyme Corporation

Gilead

GSK – GlaxoSmithKline

Highmark Health

Hospira

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Mylan

Novartis

PAREXEL International

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Top Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies Ameren Corporation

Arizona Public Service (APS)

Baker Hughes

Chevron

Con Edison

Conoco Phillips

Consolidated Edison

Dominion Resources

DTE Energy

Duke Energy

Edison International

EOG Resources, Inc.

Eversource Energy

Exelon

ExxonMobil Corporation

FirstEnergy

Hess Corporation

National Grid

NextEra Energy Resources

NiSource

NRG Energy

Occidental Petroleum

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PGE)

Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW)

PPL Corporation

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Sempra Energy

Shell

Southern Company

Valero Energy

The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers, but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of companies and institutions participated.

The results are published in the spring issue of Black EOE Journal and available on newsstands mid-April. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of African-Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. Part 2 of our Best of the Best series, featuring Top Diversity Employers, Top Supplier Diversity Programs, Top MBA Schools, Top Disability-Friendly Companies and Top LGBT-Friendly Companies will be published in the summer issue, available mid-July. The fall issue will feature its Top HBCUs and Colleges & Universities published mid-October. DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional Woman’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine.

For more information about the annual Best of the Best survey or Black EOE Journal, please contact the research department at (800) 487-5099 or e-email surveys@diversitycomm.net .

About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)

The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.

We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC-certified company.