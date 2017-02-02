BLACK EOE JOURNAL ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 SPRING BEST OF THE BEST EARLY RESULTS LISTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Top Government and Law Enforcement Agencies; Top Insurance Companies; Top Financial & Banking Companies; Top Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies and Top Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies
(Irvine, California) – February 2, 2017 – Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) today released the early results of its review of the nation’s Best of the Best Government and Law Enforcement Agencies; Insurance Companies; Financial & Banking Companies; Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies and Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies.
Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 26th year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2017 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these companies leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.
The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives and government agencies. It provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.
This year’s winners include the following, in alphabetical order:
Top Government & Law Enforcement Agencies
Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)
Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
Army Corps of Engineers
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Military Sealift Command
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)
National Security Agency (NSA)
Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)
Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)
Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
Sandia National Laboratories
Strategic Systems Programs
Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard and Civilian Careers (USCG)
U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)
U.S. Marines
U.S. Navy
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
U.S. Secret Service (USSS)
United States Postal Service (USPS)
Top Insurance Companies
Aetna
Allstate Insurance Company
Auto-Owners Insurance
Erie Insurance
Liberty Mutual
MetLife, Inc.
Nationwide
Progressive Insurance
State Farm Insurance Company
The Hartford
Travelers Insurance Company
USAA
Top Financial & Banking Companies
American Express Company
Bank of America
BB&T
BMO Harris Bank
Capital One Financial Corporation
Charles Schwab
Citi
Comerica
Edward Jones
Federal Reserve
Fidelity
Freddie Mac
Goldman Sachs
John Hancock Financial
JPMorgan Chase
KPMG
Lincoln Financial
MUFG Union Bank
National Credit Union Administration
Navy Federal Credit Union
Nomura
Northern Trust
PNC Financial Services Group
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Principal Financial Group
Prudential
Quicken Loans
Raymond James Financial
Regions Financial Corporation
SunTrust
Synchrony Financial
T Rowe Price
TD Bank
The Huntington National Bank
TIAA
U.S. Bancorp
Vanguard Group
Visa, Inc.
Wells Fargo
Western Union
World Bank Group
Top Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie
Amgen
Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
AstraZeneca
Baxalta
Baxter International
Bayer
Biogen Idec Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Eisai Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly & Company
Genentech
Genzyme Corporation
Gilead
GSK – GlaxoSmithKline
Highmark Health
Hospira
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Mylan
Novartis
PAREXEL International
Pfizer
Roche
Sanofi
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Top Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies
Ameren Corporation
Arizona Public Service (APS)
Baker Hughes
Chevron
Con Edison
Conoco Phillips
Consolidated Edison
Dominion Resources
DTE Energy
Duke Energy
Edison International
EOG Resources, Inc.
Eversource Energy
Exelon
ExxonMobil Corporation
FirstEnergy
Hess Corporation
National Grid
NextEra Energy Resources
NiSource
NRG Energy
Occidental Petroleum
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PGE)
Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW)
PPL Corporation
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
Sempra Energy
Shell
Southern Company
Valero Energy
The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers, but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of companies and institutions participated.
The results are published in the spring issue of Black EOE Journal and available on newsstands mid-April. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of African-Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. Part 2 of our Best of the Best series, featuring Top Diversity Employers, Top Supplier Diversity Programs, Top MBA Schools, Top Disability-Friendly Companies and Top LGBT-Friendly Companies will be published in the summer issue, available mid-July. The fall issue will feature its Top HBCUs and Colleges & Universities published mid-October. DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional Woman’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine.
For more information about the annual Best of the Best survey or Black EOE Journal, please contact the research department at (800) 487-5099 or e-email surveys@diversitycomm.net .
About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)
The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.
We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC-certified company.