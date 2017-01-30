Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Fight Flint Water Crisis

Detroit MC Big Sean said his foundation raised about $100,000 for people in Flint, Michigan affected by the city’s ongoing water crisis on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wednesday.

“It’s not even close to being over,” Big Sean said. “That situation wasn’t a natural disaster. It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented, so it’s just disgusting to think about the damages that these families and even kids have to go through with the lead poisoning.”

The rapper noted that his mother suffered from a degree of lead poisoning, but was able to reverse the symptoms through homeopathic and holistic medicine. He added that the money raised by the Sean Anderson Foundation will help people with lead poisoning seek out proper care and will provide them with clean water.

Sean also revealed that the last song on his new album, I Decided, will feature the Flint Chosen Choir, saying he wanted to “reach out and show some support from that side, creatively. It’s a song called ‘Bigger Than Me’ and once you hear it you’ll see why I wanted them to be on it. But I was just happy to have Flint be a part of my album in that way as well.”

Continue onto the Rolling Stone to read the complete article.