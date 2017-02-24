How to Apply for the 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award

The mission of NABA, Inc. is to address the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the accounting and finance profession with an unfaltering commitment to inspire the same in their successors. The Association shall unite through membership accountants, finance and business related professionals and students who have similar interests and ideals, are committed to professional and academic excellence, possess a sense of professional and civic responsibility, and are concerned with enhancing opportunities for minorities in the accounting, finance and business related professions. The goals of the Association include, but are not limited to, the following:

To promote and develop the professional skills of our members.

To encourage and assist minority students entering the accounting profession.

To provide opportunities for members to fulfill their civic responsibilities.

To promote public confidence in our members and the services they provide.

To encourage cordial relations among members and cooperative relationships with other professionals.

To represent the interests of current and prospective minority accounting professionals.

To ensure long-term financial stability and provide adequate resources to implement chapter, regional, and national programs.

The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo will prepare accounting, finance, and consulting professionals to succeed in the uncertainty of the emerging professional landscape as bold leaders who can thrive in a constantly changing global economy. By enhancing an understanding of how accounting and finance intersect with other fields and operations, attendees will learn to navigate a future which rewards those with the courage to be first, to pioneer new approaches, and to boldly rethink standard practices.

Proficiency in one area of expertise may no longer be enough to advance, yet opportunity abounds for problem-solvers and change agents with the ability to connect people, technologies, disciplines, cultures, and ideas from cross-sections of industry and society in new and more effective ways. The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo will position registrants to enhance their professional competencies, refine technical skills, and build personal brands as disruptors of the status quo with the competence, context, and capacity to DARE to LEAD.

The 2017 NABA Southern Region Student Conference (SRSC) will be held in Atlanta, GA, September 21 – 23! Last year, the SRSC hosted over 500 students from approximately 60 colleges and universities. NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

The 2017 NABA Western Region Student Conference (WRSC) will be held in Houston, TX, October 12-14, 2017! Simply stated, the WRSC creates a platform for building brand awareness and professional development of college students. In 2016, the conference hosted over 300 students from approximately 50 colleges and universities! NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

The 2017 NABA Eastern Region Student Conference (ERSC) will be held in Norfolk, VA, October 5-7, 2017! NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. The ERSC hosts tailored workshops, seminars, and interview sessions designed to better prepare minority students for careers in accounting, financial management, and other business-related disciplines. At the 2016 ERSC, over the course of the weekend, we were fortunate to have the participation of 622 students and 271 professionals. With the help of our Corporate Partners, we awarded 32 outstanding students with a total of $37,994 in scholarships and 429 interviews were conducted by our Corporate Partners. I think we can say that the ERSC was a HUGE SUCCESS!



We encourage your to join us for the 2017 NABA ERSC. In an effort to continue developing our outstanding students and encourage them to be greater than the status quo, our theme for the upcoming ERSC is “DARE to Lead.” We are in the midst of planning a thorough schedule that will assist participants in refining and enhancing their technical and professional skills.

The 2017 NABA Central Region Student Conference (CRSC) will be held in Milwaukee, WI, September 28 – 30! Last year, the CSRC hosted over 250 students from 50 colleges and universities. NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

The NABA members that volunteered at the Central Region Student Conference did an outstanding job producing another successful conference providing students and corporate sponsors with a great experience!

