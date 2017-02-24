All
Bernie Custis, a Pioneering Quarterback, Dies at 88

Bernie Custis, widely considered to be the first black quarterback in modern professional football, died on Thursday. He was 88.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team with which he made his pro debut in what became the Canadian Football League, announced his death but did not say where he had died or specify the cause.

Custis became a starter with the Tiger-Cats on Aug. 29, 1951. He had been a star quarterback with Syracuse University and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 1951 National Football League draft.

Told he would play safety with the Browns, he resisted the move and opted to sign with Hamilton. He started every game at quarterback in his first season. Fritz Pollard, a halfback who was black, took some N.F.L. snaps at quarterback in the 1920s.

Custis moved to running back the next season and in 1953 helped Hamilton win the Grey Cup championship game, 12-6 over Winnipeg. Custis finished his pro career as a running back with the Ottawa Rough Riders in the 1955-56 season.

Continue onto the New York Times to read the complete article.

Watch the Oldest-Known Surviving Film by an African-American Director

Between film corrosion and discrimination, a full 80 percent of silent movies made by African-Americans have been lost to history. But those that survived have some incredible stories to tell. The oldest-known, Within Our Gates, directed by Oscar Micheaux, is available to view online thanks to the Internet Archive.

Micheaux wasn’t the first black director, but he was considered to be the “first black auteur” according to the New Yorker. However, despite being one of the early silent era’s most prolific and significant directors, Jan-Christopher Horak for the UCLA Film and Television Archive notes that most of his work has been lost to time.

Within Our Gates was listed as one of his missing films until a copy was discovered in the Spanish Film Archive in 1990, TCM writes. Restored by the Smithsonian Institute, it’s considered to be one of Micheaux’s masterpieces, with Public Domain Review calling the film “a searing account of the US racial situation during the early twentieth century, including the years of Jim Crow, the revival of the Ku Klux Klan, the Great Migration of Southern blacks to cities in the North, and the emergence of the ‘New Negro’.”

The movie premiered in 1920, five years after D.W. Griffith’s incendiary epic, The Birth of a Nation. Griffith’s movie was the nation’s first blockbuster; it was also a love story to the early days of the Ku Klux Klan and it featured racial stereotypes and white actors in blackface. When the movie—based on Thomas Dixon’s 1905 novel and play, The Clansman—premiered, it faced the outrage of the black community, and was the focus of civil rights protests, boycotts and even bannings. It was so inflammatory that it was rumored to have fueled at least one murder.

Continue onto The Smithsonian to read the complete article and to watch Within Our Gates .

 

Jay Z is planning a VC fund. Here’s how his investments are doing

Jay Z invested in Uber in 2011 and today it’s worth 200X more. Now he’s getting serious about investing in startups with plans to create his own venture capital firm, according to respected tech journalist Dan Primack’s publication Axios.

Jay Z is building the fund with long-time partner and Roc Nation co-founder Jay Brown. They plan to focus on seed investments in young startups. They’ll get some help from Sherpa Capital, which was created by some of Uber’s other early investors. Jay Z’s fund will have its own brand and Sherpa’s staff won’t lead its investments, though, Axios reports.

Now Jay Z is looking for a full-time venture partner to help lead his fund, since he has other jobs…like being one of the world’s most famous rappers. He also has stakes in the Rocawear clothing and several alcohol brands, plus owns the music streaming service Tidal.

The entertainment and business mogul’s success across industries and his celebrity could help him gain access to the most competitive and lucrative startup investment deals.

Here’s a look at Jay Z and Roc Nation’s past investments and how they’ve fared since:

  • Stance – The Jays’ Roc Nation invested in premium sock company Stance’s 2011 Series A of $6 million. It’s gone on to raise a total of $116 million from top Silicon Valley investors, signalling that it’s doing well.
  • Uber – Jay Z invested in its 2011 Series B when it was valued at just $300 million pre-money. Now it’s believed to be valued at $62.5 billion, netting Beyonce’s husband a massive return
  • Viddy / Supernova – Roc Nation invested in buzzy “Instagram for video” app Viddy in 2012 before Instagram became the Instagram for video. The startup failed, rebranded as Supernova, and was sold it what was likely a firesale to Fullscreen, so they Jays likely saw little to no return.
  • BlackJet – Roc Nation backed private jet startup BlackJet in 2012 before the company crashed and burned alongside the Jays’ money.
  • JetSmarter – Undeterred by BlackJet’s failure, Jay Z personally invested in JetSmarter’s 2014 $5.2 million Series A and 2016 $105 million Series C. This “Uber for private planes” startup is hoping people will pay huge upfront membership fees for free luxury flights later.
  • Devialet – One of Roc Nation’s most recent investments was in high-end french speaker maker Devialet. It’s too early to tell if its 2016 stake in the startup’s €100M Series C will pan out, but Devialet speakers get rave reviews and are sold at Apple stores.

Continue onto TechCrunch to read the complete article.

Jay Z Becomes First Rapper Chosen for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Other inductees include Max Martin, Berry Gordy, Babyface, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and Chicago.

The 2017 inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning, with hip-hop icon Jay Z and one-man hit factory Max Martin leading a class that also includes Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and three members of Chicago.

With his induction, Jay Z becomes the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall. His standout tracks include the Alicia Keys duet “Empire State of Mind,” “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and “03 Bonnie & Clyde” with Beyoncé, among many others.

The 21-time Grammy winner “was in a space where, even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap,” it took longer for traditional voters to consider him, said Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, who announced the inductees on CBS This Morning. “It’s massive. He has changed the way that we listen to music. He’s changed the way that we have fun.”

Take Jay Z out of the mix and it’s still an impressive class this year: Martin holds the distinction of having written or co-written 22 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, third only to John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Over the years, Gordy contributed many songs for his legendary stable of Motown artists, including hit tracks for Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye. Babyface’s prolific career has yielded 16 No. 1s, including Madonna’s “Take a Bow” and Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road.” The team of Jam & Lewis have penned hits for Michael Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, among others. Finally, the Chicago trio of Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera have a list of classic rock gems including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park” and “If You Leave Me Now.”

“With our 2017 roster of inductees, the Songwriters Hall of Fame moves definitively into recognizing music creators of the 21st century while continuing to honor the greats of earlier decades. The combination of contemporary sounds and timeless hits of the past is certain to make for an unforgettable evening,” said Hall co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff and President Linda Moran. “The songwriters we honor cross genre, regional and even national boundaries – R & B, Rap, Pop and Rock & Roll from both coasts, the American heartland and Sweden. We are thrilled to once more have the opportunity to preside over an event that recognizes the convergence of song craft and musical performance at the very highest level.”

Continue onto Billboard to read the complete article.

 

Rihanna named Humanitarian of Year

Singer to accept Harvard Foundation’s award next week

The popular singer Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year, and will come to campus to accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony next Tuesday (Feb. 28).

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said S. Allen Counter, the Harvard Foundation’s director.

“She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

An international musical phenomenon, the Barbados-born singer, actress, and songwriter — whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty — has sold more than 200 million records.

Continue onto the Harvard Gazette to read the complete article.

Clemson Doctoral Student Creates Rap Album On Blackness For Dissertation

A Clemson University Ph.D. candidate decided to forgo a traditional dissertation for a more creative platform: a 34-track rap album.

A.D. Carson wanted to use hip-hop and spoken word to explore the areas of identity, justice economics, citizenship and language for his rhetorics, communication and information design program. So he wrote and produced “Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhymes and Revolutions” He’s the first Clemson student to opt out of the traditional, written form.

In an article for the campus outlet, Carson said the project isn’t meant as a gimmick, but his way of discussing the role race and identity plays in society today.

“The central thesis of my dissertation is: Are certain voices treated differently?” Carson said. “I’m trying to examine how an authentically identifiable black voice might be used or accepted as authentic, or ignored, or could answer academic questions and be considered rightly academic. So I have to present a voice rather than writing about a voice.”

In his lyrics, Carson explores the different ways racism manifests itself on campus and beyond. He also pays homage to black figures like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Nelson Mandela as well as victims of police brutality.

He also features snippets of Malcolm X speeches and samples from artists like Aretha Franklin. He considers these like the sources one would usually quote in written dissertation, he told the campus outlet.

Carson recorded the album in his studio in his apartment, with production help from two childhood friends, Blake E. Wallace and Marcus Fitzgerald. The doctoral candidate began uploading his music videos and songs to YouTube and Soundcloud in 2013 when he stated the program. Since then, his music has been played thousands of times.

Carson, who also founded the See The Stripes campaign to bring attention to black students issues on campus, said that he paid attention to every detail on the album. Like his trap song “Familiar,” which follows the format of one of Langston Hughes’ poems.

“https://soundcloud.com/sets/term-1-mixtape”

A post shared by A.D. Carson (@aydeethegreat) on

“The form of the song is imitating Langston Hughes’ ‘Dream Variations,’ a poem that has two stanzas that are very close to one another, and the content is informed by James Baldwin’s idea that Americans are trapped in history and history is trapped in us,” he said. “So think about using this rap form called trap that originates in the South in a song where you don’t know if the verses are the present or the past. It’s subtle but it works on a lot of different levels.”

Continue onto the HuffingtonPost to read the complete article and to listen to a sample of Carson’s work.

Magic Johnson named Lakers president of basketball operations

Magic Johnson has been named president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Tuesday, just two days before the NBA’s trade deadline.

In addition, longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, and Jim Buss will no longer hold his role as executive vice president of basketball operations.

This news comes just three weeks after Johnson was brought back to the Lakers organization as an ownership adviser to assist team executive Jeanie Buss in “all areas of basketball” and just two weeks after Johnson told USA TODAY Sports’ Josh Peter that he eventually wants to “call the shots” within the organization.

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said in a statement Tuesday. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

Johnson, who is a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the WNBA’s L.A. Sparks, won five championships and earned three MVP awards during his 13 NBA seasons — all of which he spent with the Lakers. He is widely considered the greatest point guard in NBA history.

“It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as president of basketball operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family,” said Johnson. “Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in Luke Walton and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.”

Continue onto USA Today to read the complete article.

 

Guy On A Bike: African-American Cycling Pioneers

Ever since the bicycle craze of the late 19th century, African-Americans have contributed to the great cycling culture of this nation. Despite economic disparities, racism and even on-track violence, black cyclists have persevered, embarking on treks of epic proportion and shattering both records and barriers in the world of cycling.

Sadly, many of these stories are not shared nearly enough, or forgotten altogether. Here are just a few of those inspiring stories.

Major Taylor

Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor was born in 1878, grew up outside of Indianapolis and received his first bicycle at the age of 12. He had a knack for the contraption and quickly taught himself some tricks. A local bike shop owner hired Taylor to perform outside of his shop. The boy executed the stunts while wearing a military uniform, which led to the nickname “Major.”

Over the following years Taylor would begin racing in Indianapolis and quickly earned a name for himself as a formidable foe on the track. Shortly after he began winning races, Taylor was banned from competing in Indianapolis because of his color. Not long after, Taylor and his mentor (and fellow racer), Louis “Birdie” Munger relocated to Massachusetts, a more tolerant part of the country.

In 1896, at the age of 18, Taylor became a professional racer. Within two years he held seven world records and was winning 70 percent of the races he entered, in spite of myriad obstacles from white opponents, which ranged from being boxed in to getting pulled off his bike and choked during a competition. By 1899 Taylor was the world champion and had earned other monikers including “The Worcester Whirlwind.”

In 1902, “The Black Cyclone” competed in the European tour and dominated the circuit. Taylor also raced in Australia and New Zealand during the peak of his career. Fans flocked to see him wherever he rode and his popularity was unparalleled. Although Taylor faced extreme racism and bigotry in the United States, he also had a lot of admirers from white America too, including President Teddy Roosevelt.

Taylor retired from racing at the age of 32. Following a divorce, persistent illness, the stock market crash and bad investments Taylor was nearly broke. The former world champion racer spent the last of his savings on a self-published autobiography which he sold at bicycle races from the trunk of his car.

Sadly, the champion cyclist died penniless in 1932, and was buried in an unmarked grave in Chicago. In 1948, the owner of Schwinn bicycles spearheaded an effort to have Taylor’s remains exhumed and reburied at Mount Glenwood Cemetery (near Chicago) with a headstone honoring his legacy.

A number of chapters of the Major Taylor Bicycling Club have sprouted up around the country in recent years, in an attempt to engage more African-Americans in the sport. The Major Taylor Bicycling Club of Minnesota was established in 1999 and holds rides throughout the year, open to all regardless of ethnicity or ability. Members of the local chapter also serve on a number of bicycle advocacy committees, both locally and nationally.

Continue onto CBS News to read more inspirational stories.

Nation’s Largest African-American Hair Show Marks 70 Years Of Black Beauty

The country’s largest African-American beauty show turns 70 this weekend. The hair product company Bronner Bros. holds the show at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The event’s formal name, the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show, might sound masculine. But behind it is a league of black women. They overcame Jim Crow laws to lay the groundwork for the industry.

The Bronner Bros. show attracts tens of thousands of hair care professionals each year. On the company’s website, they tout their commitment to “providing the best and the brightest educational experience.” This year, the beauty product event runs from Saturday through Monday, and features a special museum exhibit to mark the 70th anniversary.

It offers classes on topics like weaves and straightening. And it’s known for its competitions — hair battles that turn the heads of judges with inimitable creations, innovation and styles.

Most of the stylists and clients in attendance are black women. But they’re not just the Bronner Bros.’ target audience. They inspired this company.

It’s a story that goes back to the 1930s, when Dr. Nathaniel Bronner came to Atlanta.

His son, James Bronner, tells the story from the floor of the company’s factory on Atlanta’s west side. It’s a few weeks before the show, so the staff is at work while he slips away to talk.

He says his late father was raised in Kelly, Ga.

“The KKK burned down their home twice, so, when he came to Atlanta, he only had $20, so he started out delivering newspapers,” Bronner says.

Dr. Bronner studied business at Morehouse College and spent a lot time at his sister’s salon.

“He, one day, began to take hair products from his sister’s salon on his paper route. He looked at his sales and said, ‘Hey, these products are selling more than the newspapers.’ ”

Dr. Bronner got plenty more inspiration from female stylists on Atlanta’s Auburn Avenue.

These days, the streetcar runs past historic buildings here. But when segregation laws were in place, wealthy African-Americans came for the restaurants, clubs and hair salons.

Ricci de Forest is curator of a neighborhood history museum for African-American women in hair care. “You prepared yourself for the experience of walking up Auburn because it was that significant in terms of style and culture,” he says.

Continue onto NPR to read the complete article.

When the first all-black professional basketball team dominated … back in the ’20s

‘They were literally pioneers and recognized that they were making a statement in front of the audiences.’

Monday was the 94th anniversary of one of the greatest basketball teams to ever lace up.

Though the New York Renaissance, the first all-black professional basketball team, played, dominated and was shuttered all before the NBA was born doesn’t mean the Rens didn’t leave a lasting impact on the game. Oh, no. Over its nearly three-decade existence, the team amassed a 2,588-529 record, including a season when the team won 112 out of 120.

“They were literally pioneers and recognized that they were making a statement in front of the audiences,” Richard Lapchick, director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of the Sport in Society, told NBA.com. “And there were some audiences that didn’t like that statement.”

Former UCLA coach and Hall of Famer John Wooden, who played against the Rens while on the Indianapolis Kautskys in the 1930s, raved about them: “To this day, I have never seen a team play better team basketball. They had great athletes, but they weren’t as impressive as their team play. The way they handled and passed the ball was just amazing to me then, and I believe it would be today.”

The Renaissance was a product of Bob Douglas, the “Father of Black Basketball” and the first black person inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Besides creating the Rens, Douglas made his chops organizing the Spartan Braves and Spartan Hornets in Harlem, New York, and having those teams play against a mixed group of competition for four years from 1919 to 1923. When Douglas wasn’t able to keep players amateurs because they had received money participating in other sports, he decided to move into the professional game.

With the opening of Harlem’s Renaissance Casino in 1922, Douglas had an avenue to create his team — the casino wanted publicity and Douglas wanted a venue for his team to practice and play home games, so a mutually beneficial relationship was born.

Fans of the team in the 1920s became well acquainted with players such as Hall of Famer Chuck “Tarzan” Cooper, one of basketball’s best centers, Frank Forbes, Harold “Fat” Jenkins, Leon Monde and “Wee” William Smith.

“People called my father the first great big man in basketball,” said Lapchick, the son of Celtic great Joe Lapchick, to NBA.com. “He said Cooper would play him one-on-one as absolute equals.”

These were names that would soon become stars. The Rens played in the center of the Harlem community at the cross of 137th Street and Seventh Avenue. Fans could spend part of their afternoon watching an athletic competition and turn around to dance.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

The designer who took a Chance with his Thank You Obama collection

For Joseph Robinson, pulling from culture is power and gratitude is the attitude

The photo shoot is against a moody, gray background. Chance the Rapper is soaked in iridescent light — his clothes, T-shirts, hoodies and one Obama “All-Star” jersey — combine for one kaleidoscopic pop. Welcome to the Thank You Obama collection, designed by Joseph Robinson, and it sold out in one day. “At first I was just going to put a picture up that I found online of Obama, but anybody can do that,” said Robinson. “I wanted to make stuff that was unique.”

The collection isn’t just about President Barack Obama though. And it’s not just about Chance the Rapper either. It’s about Chance the Rapper’s friend, the Chicago-based designer Joe Robinson. Robinson has been making clothes for more than five years, honing his niche: pop culture references. A 2013 piece was a beanie featuring a cheeky phrase about Rihanna. Rihanna saw it and sent a cease-and-desist, but Robinson, who previously worked as a brand ambassador for Adidas, saw his career in style and fashion take off anyway. Another bump came from the 2015 MTV VMA Awards, when Kanye West made the grand proclamation that he was going to run for the presidency in 2020. Robinson quickly made a T-shirt with the newly minted declaration. He put the shirt up on his website, and he says he made $50,000 in 10 minutes.

For the Obama collection, “I did some research,” said Robinson, who sees himself as “the CNN of clothes” and a “culture vulture.” He got some facts — as opposed to putting random stuff on a shirt. Robinson’s clothes are meant to be talking pieces. “I had to actually read my biography on the Obamas to make these clothes.” The collection is meant to say something and to make you look in your closet and smile.

Robinson calls his clothes “blue-collar streetwear.” One black hoodie reads “Obama 44” with an eagle on the back, while the front reads, “Thank You.” The Harvard crimson and white “A Message To Malia” tee sports her name boldly on the front, and in tiny letters there is a reminder that “We all smoke, it’s ok.” The “King Obama” tee features the 44th president crowned, and stoically breaking the fourth wall. It has a pinkish background that increases in intensity as it reaches Obama’s face, a heat map on fabric.

For the most part, the reception of the line has been good. But there’s always bound to be a sprinkling here or there of negativity, most often found in that most lovely crevice of the internet: the comments section. One comment stuck out to Robinson the most: “What did Obama ever do for you?”

Robinson remembers the day in Chicago when Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States. People gathered in Grant Park in downtown Chicago. There were hugs exchanged, there was a sense of warmth and an aura of love that Robinson had never felt before. In that moment, a black man had become president. In that moment, Robinson knew he could do whatever he wanted to do. He was inspired. “I can’t speak for America,” he said. “But Chicago was lit that night,” he said.

Read the complete article on The Undefeated.

Little Caesars founder quietly paid Rosa Parks’ rent for years

Those who knew Mike Ilitch, the Little Caesars founder and Detroit Tigers owner who died last Friday, have spent the past few days fondly remembering his impact on friends, on Detroit residents, and on the sports community.

Ilitch also had an impact on the daily life of one of the most iconic figures from the civil rights movement.
For more than a decade, Ilitch had quietly paid for Rosa Parks’ apartment in downtown Detroit, according to CNN affiliate WXYZ.

That story came to light thanks to Damon Keith, a Detroit native and federal judge.

“They don’t go around saying it, but I want to, at this point, let them know, how much the Ilitches not only meant to the city, but they meant so much for Rosa Parks, who was the mother of the civil rights movement,” Keith told WXYZ.

Shortly after her famed defiance of segregation sparked the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott, Parks moved to Detroit and became an important presence in the city for years afterward.

But in 1994, Parks was robbed and assaulted in her home at the age of 81.

Keith, himself an important legal figure in the civil rights movement, worked to find Parks a new, safer apartment at the Riverfront Apartments in Detroit, according to the Sports Business Daily.

Ilitch read the story in the newspaper and called Keith, offering to pay for Parks’ housing indefinitely. With no fanfare, Ilitch continued paying for the apartment until Parks died in 2005, Keith said.

The entire episode was made public in 2014 in a story from Sports Business Daily. Keith even showed the reporter a copy of a 1994 check for $2,000 from Little Caesars Enterprises to Riverfront Apartments.

Continue onto CNN to read the complete article.

Oprah Winfrey’s Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks gets HBO premiere date

Oprah Winfrey is coming to HBO this April: The premium cable network announced Tuesday that The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, a film starring Winfrey, debuts Saturday, April 22.

Adapted from Rebecca Skloot’s 2010 book of the same name, the biopic tells the story of Henrietta Lacks (Hamilton‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry), the black woman whose cells — which were harvested without her permission as she lay dying from cancer in 1951 — led to the discovery of the polio vaccine, in vitro fertilization, and gene mapping. The story is told through the eyes of her daughter Deborah (Winfrey), who teams up with journalist Skloot (Rose Byrne) to learn about the mother she never knew.

“The book connects the epic with the intimate, and that’s the movie’s ambition,” George C. Wolfe, who adapted and directed it the movie, told EW in December. “This woman’s cells helped heal the planet, yet her children were suffering. They didn’t know their mother’s story, even though they were living in the shadows of Johns Hopkins. I found that dichotomy incredibly moving.”

Continue onto Entertainment Weekly to read the complete article.

