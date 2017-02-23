All
Small Business Expo Upcoming Events!

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country’s top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,500+ registered attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers. “Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap,” says event founder Zachary Lezberg, “but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don’t think they can” he adds, “With the program we’ve put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day.”

See the complete list of events below:

Click here for links, registration information, and more!

Upcoming NABA Conferences!

The mission of NABA, Inc. is to address the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the accounting and finance profession with an unfaltering commitment to inspire the same in their successors. The Association shall unite through membership accountants, finance and business related professionals and students who have similar interests and ideals, are committed to professional and academic excellence, possess a sense of professional and civic responsibility, and are concerned with enhancing opportunities for minorities in the accounting, finance and business related professions. The goals of the Association include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • To promote and develop the professional skills of our members.
  • To encourage and assist minority students entering the accounting profession.
  • To provide opportunities for members to fulfill their civic responsibilities.
  • To promote public confidence in our members and the services they provide.
  • To encourage cordial relations among members and cooperative relationships with other professionals.
  • To represent the interests of current and prospective minority accounting professionals.
  • To ensure long-term financial stability and provide adequate resources to implement chapter, regional, and national programs.

Please see the upcoming conferences below!

The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo will prepare accounting, finance, and consulting professionals to succeed in the uncertainty of the emerging professional landscape as bold leaders who can thrive in a constantly changing global economy.   By enhancing an understanding of how accounting and finance intersect with other fields and operations, attendees will learn to navigate a future which rewards those with the courage to be first, to pioneer new approaches, and to boldly rethink standard practices.

Proficiency in one area of expertise may no longer be enough to advance, yet opportunity abounds for problem-solvers and change agents with the ability to connect people, technologies, disciplines, cultures, and ideas from cross-sections of industry and society in new and more effective ways.   The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo will position registrants to enhance their professional competencies, refine technical skills, and build personal brands as disruptors of the status quo with the competence, context, and capacity to DARE to LEAD.

Click here for more information and to register for this event!

The 2017 NABA Southern Region Student Conference (SRSC)  will be held in Atlanta, GA, September 21 – 23!  Last year, the  SRSC hosted over 500 students from approximately 60 colleges and universities. NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

Registration for this event will be open soon!

Please check the website for further details. 

The 2017 NABA Western Region Student Conference (WRSC) will be held in Houston, TX, October 12-14, 2017!   Simply stated, the WRSC creates a platform for building brand awareness and professional development of college students.  In 2016, the conference hosted over 300 students from approximately 50 colleges and universities!  NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

Click here for more information!

The 2017 NABA Eastern Region Student Conference (ERSC) will be held in Norfolk, VA, October 5-7, 2017!   NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs.  The ERSC hosts tailored workshops, seminars, and interview sessions designed to better prepare minority students for careers in accounting, financial management, and other business-related disciplines.  At the 2016 ERSC, over the course of the weekend, we were fortunate to have the participation of 622 students and 271 professionals.  With the help of our Corporate Partners, we awarded 32 outstanding students with a total of $37,994 in scholarships and 429 interviews were conducted by our Corporate Partners.  I think we can say that the ERSC was a HUGE SUCCESS!

We encourage your to join us for the 2017 NABA ERSC.  In an effort to continue developing our outstanding students and encourage them to be greater than the status quo, our theme for the upcoming ERSC is “DARE to Lead.” We are in the midst of planning a thorough schedule that will assist participants in refining and enhancing their technical and professional skills.

Click here for more information! 

The 2017 NABA Central Region Student Conference (CRSC)  will be held in Milwaukee, WI, September 28 – 30!  Last year, the CSRC hosted over 250 students from 50 colleges and universities.  NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

The NABA members that volunteered at the Central Region Student Conference did an outstanding job producing another successful conference providing students and corporate sponsors with a great experience!

Click here for further details! 

Black Women in Science and Engineering (BWISE) Present: Careers & Conversations

BWISE is a group to empower and develop Black women who have degrees in the sciences, math and engineering (even if you no longer work in that field) and who would like to connect with others. If you want to share career experiences and be encouraged by your sisters, then this is the group for you. We will focus on moving our careers forward through personal and professional development as well as industry networking and entrepreneurship.

Join BWISE on February 22 at 6pm CST for Careers and Conversations with Dima Elissa, CEO/Founder of VisMed-3d. Hear from a leading entrepreneur in 3D printing about her career journey and how she started her business!

http://vismed3d.com/

Dima Elissa is CEO and founder of VisMed-3D, a biomedical design and consulting firm that has emerged as the leader for 3D biomedical visualization and printing in personalized medicine. Dima was selected by Chicago magazine as one of the top Women in Tech, ChicagoInno’s 50 on Fire, MakeItBetter’s Top Chicago Women in Science and by Chicago Tribune’s BlueSky Vault as one of the Top 100 entrepreneurs in Chicago. Her current venture, VisMed-3D, a biomedical design and consulting firm, is in keeping with her thirst for new technology and innovation. Alongside this novel start-up, she is pursuing her passion — devoting time, energy and guidance to women founders and entrepreneurs. As an adjunct faculty member or Entrepreneur-in-residence, teaching Entrepreneurship or as an in-demand speaker, she exemplifies her commitment to giving back and paying it forward. Her most recent designation as the American Medical Woman’s Association (AMWA) Tech and Innovation Leadunder the Diversity, Inclusion & Innovation (DI&I) sector, she is building an accelerator to drive STEMM for girls and women seeking healthcare careers or who want to commercialize business ideas to improve the practice of medicine.

Click here to register for this event! 

Two weeks left to register for the 2017 DEI!

Use a Carrot, Not a Stick

Did you know?  As a recognition-focused, non-punitive tool, the DEI is a carrot, not a stick.  Companies that receive an 80 or above are deemed DEI top-scoring companies.  Companies that receive below an 80 are kept confidential.

The DEI is #MoreThanAScore.  It’s about learning.  There are learning opportunities for all, regardless of score.

There’s less than 2 weeks left to register for the 2017 DEI!  Registration closes on January 13, 2017.  Don’t wait – register now on the DEI website.  Questions? Contact Jani Willis.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the USBLN and AAPD.

Click here to participate in the 2017 Disability Equality Index!

Registration for the USBLN 20th Annual National Conference & Biz2Biz is now open!

USBLN is excited to announce that registration is now open for our 20th Annual National Conference & Biz2Biz Expo entitled, “Disability: A Catalyst for Innovation.” USBLN is excited to announce that registration is now open for our 20th Annual National Conference & Biz2Biz Expo entitled, “Disability: A Catalyst for Innovation.” The conference will be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes August 21-24, 2017.

The USBLN is the only business-to-business national membership organization, with local affiliates, that focuses on sharing and developing proven strategies for including people with disabilities in the workplace, supply chain and marketplace.

This premier event provides the best and brightest in disability inclusion with cutting-edge educational sessions, enhanced networking, exciting interactive programming plus high-profile speakers. We look forward to seeing you in Orlando!

Registration

This premier event provides the best and brightest in disability inclusion with cutting-edge educational sessions, enhanced networking, exciting interactive programming plus high-profile speakers.Pre-registration is required.
Click here to register now!

Sponsors

Want to see which companies are truly leading the way by taking a role in a workforce, marketplace and supply chain inclusion of people with disabilities around the world?

Click here to see our sponsors.

Hotel Information

Book your stay at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes.

Accessible guest rooms have 32 inch wide opening. Registration desk, meeting spaces, restaurants and lounges are all accessible. Service animals allowed.

Click here to book your room!

Agenda

Can’t decide if you want to attend all or some of the conference meetings?

Coming Soon!

NOBLE Announces the 2017 William R. Bracey Winter CEO Symposium!

On behalf of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) National President Perry Tarrant, our Executive Board, local chapters, and members, you are invited to attend our annual William R. Bracey Winter CEO Symposium. The symposium is scheduled for February 16-18, 2017, at the Westin Seattle in Seattle, WA. 

The upcoming CEO Symposium is an international gathering of over 300 law enforcement CEOs that represent cities and communities across the nation and world. The symposium will showcase leading Law Enforcement Executives at the federal, state, and local levels. The symposium focuses on Executive Leadership Training.

Please remember to REGISTER EARLY to ensure that you do not miss this outstanding training event. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact Valerie Shuford, Director of Conferences, at (703)-658-1529. vshuford@noblenatl.org

Sincerely,

Dwayne A. Crawford

Executive Director

NOBLE

Click here to register

Registration Form

Hotel Reservation Link

Preliminary Agenda

