This Woman Was The Navy’s “Hidden Figure”

Education
Soon after Hidden Figures was acknowledged with three Oscar nominations, a woman named Raye Montague spoke with Good Morning America about her own experience as a “hidden figure” in the Navy, Yahoo reports.

“I’m known as the first person to design a ship using the computer,” she explained — and she was being humble. She actually designed it in 19 hours using a system she built even though she’d been given a whole month.

“And I was the first female program manager of ships in the history of the Navy, which was the equivalent of being a CEO of a company,” she added.

That’s quite an accomplishment for anyone, but as a Black woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, the road there was particular bumpy for Montague.

“Growing up in a segregated South, you never dreamed that these options were available to you,” she said. She remembers exploring a submarine with her grandpa and asking a man working there how she could work somewhere like it one day. “Oh, you’d have to be an engineer, but you don’t ever have to worry about that,” he responded.

She proved him wrong. Even though she couldn’t get an engineering degree because her first-choice school didn’t accept Black people, she got a business degree at a Black college, started in the Navy in 1956 as a typist, and learned engineering and programming while she worked.

Continue onto Refinery29 to read the complete article.

Lowe’s Gives $500,000 In Emergency Funds To Support HBCU Students

Education
The home improvement mega store awarded emergency student aid to more than 200 graduating seniors.

For many students, financing a college education is difficult. The decision often comes down to accepting a near lifetime of debt in exchange for the increased life trajectory that a college degree often affords those who achieve it.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, there was much talk on the Democratic side about lowering college expenses, supplementing them and even eliminating them altogether. With Betsy Devos heading up the Department of Education under the current administration, who knows what the future of college funding will look like. The good news is that, despite the current political climate, corporations like Lowe’s are continuing their commitment to help fund the education of many students at historically black colleges and universities.

“More than ever, a college education is foundational to building bright futures, inspiring leaders and stronger communities,” said Lowe’s community relations director, James Frison. “Scholarships and financial aid often provide the assistance needed for students having trouble paying for a degree so they continue and stay on the course. Lowe’s is proud to help make a college education a reality for many of our future leaders.”

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

The Lesser-Known History of African-American Cowboys

Education
One in four cowboys was black. So why aren’t they more present in popular culture?

In his 1907 autobiography, cowboy Nat Love recounts stories from his life on the frontier so cliché, they read like scenes from a John Wayne film. He describes Dodge City, Kansas, a town smattered with the romanticized institutions of the frontier: “a great many saloons, dance halls, and gambling houses, and very little of anything else.” He moved massive herds of cattle from one grazing area to another, drank with Billy the Kid and participated in shootouts with Native peoples defending their land on the trails. And when not, as he put it, “engaged in fighting Indians,” he amused himself with activities like “dare-devil riding, shooting, roping and such sports.”

Though Love’s tales from the frontier seem typical for a 19th-century cowboy, they come from a source rarely associated with the Wild West. Love was African-American, born into slavery near Nashville, Tennessee.

Few images embody the spirit of the American West as well as the trailblazing, sharpshooting, horseback-riding cowboy of American lore. And though African-American cowboys don’t play a part in the popular narrative, historians estimate that one in four cowboys were black.

The cowboy lifestyle came into its own in Texas, which had been cattle country since it was colonized by Spain in the 1500s. But cattle farming did not become the bountiful economic and cultural phenomenon recognized today until the late 1800s, when millions of cattle grazed in Texas.

White Americans seeking cheap land—and sometimes evading debt in the United States—began moving to the Spanish (and, later, Mexican) territory of Texas during the first half of the 19th century. Though the Mexican government opposed slavery, Americans brought slaves with them as they settled the frontier and established cotton farms and cattle ranches. By 1825, slaves accounted for nearly 25 percent of the Texas settler population. By 1860, fifteen years after it became part of the Union, that number had risen to over 30 percent—that year’s census reported 182,566 slaves living in Texas. As an increasingly significant new slave state, Texas joined the Confederacy in 1861. Though the Civil War hardly reached Texas soil, many white Texans took up arms to fight alongside their brethren in the East.

While Texas ranchers fought in the war, they depended on their slaves to maintain their land and cattle herds. In doing so, the slaves developed the skills of cattle tending (breaking horses, pulling calves out of mud and releasing longhorns caught in the brush, to name a few) that would render them invaluable to the Texas cattle industry in the post-war era.

http://public.media.smithsonianmag.com//filer/96/4c/964c03cf-252b-4d33-bb62-2191596355d8/ih158432.jpg

But with a combination of a lack of effective containment— barbed wire was not yet invented—and too few cowhands, the cattle population ran wild. Ranchers returning from the war discovered that their herds were lost or out of control. They tried to round up the cattle and rebuild their herds with slave labor, but eventually the Emancipation Proclamation left them without the free workers on which they were so dependent. Desperate for help rounding up maverick cattle, ranchers were compelled to hire now-free, skilled African-Americans as paid cowhands.

“Right after the Civil War, being a cowboy was one of the few jobs open to men of color who wanted to not serve as elevator operators or delivery boys or other similar occupations,” says William Loren Katz, a scholar of African-American history and the author of 40 books on the topic, including The Black West.

Freed blacks skilled in herding cattle found themselves in even greater demand when ranchers began selling their livestock in northern states, where beef was nearly ten times more valuable than it was in cattle-inundated Texas. The lack of significant railroads in the state meant that enormous herds of cattle needed to be physically moved to shipping points in Kansas, Colorado and Missouri. Rounding up herds on horseback, cowboys traversed unforgiving trails fraught with harsh environmental conditions and attacks from Native Americans defending their lands.

African-American cowboys faced discrimination in the towns they passed through—they were barred from eating at certain restaurants or staying in certain hotels, for example—but within their crews, they found respect and a level of equality unknown to other African-Americans of the era.

Continue onto The Smithsonian to read the complete article.

National Society of Black Engineers Launches #BlackSTEMLikeMe Campaign

ConferencesEducation
Social Media Initiative Spotlights African Americans’ Contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Leveraging the immense popularity of the hit movie “Hidden Figures,” the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) has launched a nationwide campaign titled #BlackSTEMLikeMe. This unique multimedia initiative is aiming to encourage black students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to share their stories and passions; bring visibility to the important work they are doing; show black boys and girls that a future in STEM is an incredible and attainable career path; demonstrate the value of NSBE membership and celebrate the unique, wonderful and life-changing aspects of the African-American community — past and present. The campaign is designed to move NSBE toward the main goal of its 10-year strategic plan, which is to lead the U.S. to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.

“Hidden Figures,” released in theaters nationwide on Jan. 6, tells the story of how three African-American women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — contributed critical math, engineering and computer science work to the early missions of the U.S. space program. The movie, which is getting great reviews and was the No. 1 film at the box office in its first two weekends, is bringing a major focus to the often overlooked contributions of the black STEM community.

“NSBE is very excited about this campaign, which makes a conscious effort to highlight black men and women in STEM and show young black boys and girls that this is a career path that it’s cool for them to pursue,” said NSBE National Secretary Racheida Lewis. “Being a member of NSBE has enabled me and many other black students to successfully complete engineering and other STEM-related degree programs. And it has empowered me to pursue my passion of educating others about STEM through initiatives such as #BlackSTEMLikeMe.”

Trina Fletcher is director of Pre-College Programs for NSBE and a Ph.D. candidate in engineering education at Purdue University. Like Lewis, she places high value on presenting positive STEM role models and mentors to African-American youth.

“Without my STEM education and professional career opportunities, I would not be the leader and woman that I am today,” Fletcher said. “As a member of NSBE and now full-time employee of the organization, I’ve been able to see the impact we have on people of color, ranging from K–12 students

to professionals on their way to retirement from their companies. I encourage all black parents and caregivers to take advantage of the opportunity to expose their children to STEM through #BlackSTEMLikeMe as well as NSBE youth programs such as our Pre-College Initiative and the Summer Engineering Experience for Kids (SEEK).”

#BlackSTEMLikeME provides many avenues for STEM students and professionals to participate in the campaign through social media:

  • By sharing STEM stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or via the nsbe.org website using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag. The best stories will be entered in NSBE's national social media webisode series;
  • By tweeting STEM stories, including visuals, using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
  • By posting STEM stories to personal Facebook pages, tagging the NSBE Facebook page using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
  • By posting STEM photos or videos to Instagram, tagging @NSBE and using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag; and
  • By emailing text and video for blog posts to BlackSTEMLikeMe@nsbe.org for posting on the nsbe.org website.

“This campaign proves, once again, the power of good partnerships: combining NSBE members’ grassroots activism and dedication to our mission with the resources of other socially progressive organizations,” said NSBE Executive Director Karl W. Reid, Ed.D. “We thank our #BlackSTEMLikeMe sponsors for making this effort possible.”

A list of the #BlackSTEMLikeMe sponsors follows. Learn more about the #BlackSTEMLikeMe campaign, including upcoming events and other ways to get involved, at BlackSTEMLikeMe.nsbe.org.

National Society of Black Engineers and Boeing to Host ‘Hidden Figures’ Event at Stanford University

ConferencesEducation
Discussion and Mixer Will Continue NSBE’s #BlackSTEMLikeMe Campaign, Spotlighting African Americans’ Contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Leveraging the immense popularity of the hit movie “Hidden Figures,” the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and The Boeing Company will present a “Hidden Figures Mixer and Power Panel Discussion” at Stanford University’s CEMEX Auditorium, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 6:30–9:30 p.m. Tony Prophet, chief equality officer for Salesforce.com, will be the keynote speaker. The by-invitation-only event is part of NSBE’s nationwide campaign titled #BlackSTEMLikeMe. This unique multimedia initiative is aiming to encourage black students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to share their stories and passions; bring visibility to the important work they are doing; show black boys and girls that a future in STEM is an incredible and attainable career path; demonstrate the value of NSBE membership and celebrate the unique, wonderful and life-changing aspects of the African-American community — past and present. The campaign is designed to move NSBE toward the main goal of its 10-year strategic plan, which is to lead the U.S. to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.

“Hidden Figures,” released in theaters nationwide on Jan. 6, tells the story of how three African-American women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — contributed critical math, engineering and computer science work to the early missions of the U.S. space program. The movie has received great reviews and was the No. 1 film at the box office in its first two weekends.

The #BlackSTEMLikeMe panel discussion at Stanford will maintain the focus that “Hidden Figures” has brought to the often overlooked contributions of the black STEM community. Confirmed panelists include Prophet; “Hidden Figures” cast member Karan Kendrick; Regina Wallace-Jones, former chief security operations officer for Facebook; Lakecia Gunter, chief of staff for Intel Corporation CEO Brian Krzanich; and Nia Jetter, technical fellow, The Boeing Company. The panel discussion will begin at 7:45 p.m.

https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMjQxOTkxODUyN15BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNTU3NTM3OTE@._V1_UY1200_CR90,0,630,1200_AL_.jpg

#BlackSTEMLikeMe also provides many avenues for STEM students and professionals to participate in the campaign through social media:

  • By sharing STEM stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or via the nsbe.org website using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag. The best stories will be entered in NSBE’s national social media webisode series;
  • By tweeting STEM stories, including visuals, using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
  • By posting STEM stories to personal Facebook pages, tagging the NSBE Facebook page using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
  • By posting STEM photos or videos to Instagram, tagging @NSBE and using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag; and
  • By emailing text and video for blog posts to BlackSTEMLikeMe@nsbe.org for posting on the nsbe.org website.

A list of the #BlackSTEMLikeMe sponsors follows. Learn more about the #BlackSTEMLikeMe campaign, including upcoming events and other ways to get involved, at BlackSTEMLikeMe.nsbe.org.

Bessie Coleman and the women pilots history shouldn’t forget

EducationEntertainment
Bessie Coleman broke multiple barriers when she took flight in 1921, and became the first African-American woman to earn a pilot’s license.

Today’s Google Doodle commemorates the 125th anniversary of her birth. Coleman was among a small group of female aviators in the early 20th century who successfully flew around the detours of racial prejudice and sexism to become queens in the air.

Worldwide, only 3 percent of airline pilots are women, the Royal Aeronautical Society said last November.

Recently, there’s a move to change that.

The obvious place to begin is by highlighting the achievements of those long-forgotten — the women who ignored the men who scorned them, broke through the restrictions society placed on them, and paved the way for Amelia Earhart.

Queen B: Bessie Coleman

Bessie Coleman set her sights high when she left rural Texas in her 20s. She moved to Chicago and worked as a manicurist, but it was her brothers’ stories from from World War I that piqued her interest in flying. They’d make jokes about about how French women were better than African-American women because they could fly. Those taunts became inspiration, but flight schools in the US denied her entry because of her race and gender, according to the Smithsonian.

Very few American women of any race had pilot’s licenses by 1918, but those who did were often white and rich. Undeterred, she learned French and moved to Paris. In 1921, Coleman became the first female pilot of African-American and Native-American descent.

Upon her return to the US she still faced discrimination and found work barnstorming, according the Chicago Defender newspaper. As a stunt pilot she dazzled crowds as she parachuted from planes and performed aerial tricks. The pioneering daredevil was given the nickname “Queen Bessie.”

She died at 34 in 1926 during a practice run with another pilot. About 10 minutes into the flight, as they were doing a dive, the engine stopped working and Coleman fell from the plane. While she never fulfilled her dream to open a flight school for future black pilots, Coleman’s imprint on aviation history lives on.

Continue onto CNN to read more about the female pilots that changed the world.

National Society of Black Engineers and Boeing to Host ‘Hidden Figures’ Event at IMPACT hub Oakland

Education
Discussion and Mixer Will Continue NSBE’s #BlackSTEMLikeMe Campaign, Spotlighting African Americans’ Contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Leveraging the immense popularity of the hit movie “Hidden Figures,” the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and The Boeing Company will present a “Hidden Figures Mixer and Power Panel Discussion” at Impact Hub Oakland, 2323 Broadway, Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 6:30–9:30 p.m. The by-invitation-only event is part of NSBE’s nationwide campaign titled #BlackSTEMLikeMe. This unique multimedia initiative is aiming to encourage black students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to share their stories and passions; bring visibility to the important work they are doing; show black boys and girls that a future in STEM is an incredible and attainable career path; demonstrate the value of NSBE membership and celebrate the unique, wonderful and life-changing aspects of the African-American community — past and present. The campaign is designed to move NSBE toward the main goal of its 10-year strategic plan, which is to lead the U.S. to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.

“Hidden Figures,” released in theaters nationwide on Jan. 6, tells the story of how three African-American women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — contributed critical math, engineering and computer science work to the early missions of the U.S. space program. The movie has received great reviews and was the No. 1 film at the box office in its first two weekends.

https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMjQxOTkxODUyN15BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNTU3NTM3OTE@._V1_UY1200_CR90,0,630,1200_AL_.jpg

The #BlackSTEMLikeMe panel discussion in Oakland will maintain the focus that “Hidden Figures” has brought to the often overlooked contributions of the black STEM community. Confirmed panelists include “Hidden Figures” cast member Karan Kendrick; Yvonne Cagle, M.D., NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force colonel; Terry Van Winkle, Adobe Cloud Technology engineer; Keith Carson, Alameda County (Calif.) supervisor, District 5; Danielle Rose, chief programs officer, Level Playing Field Institute; and Nia Jetter, technical fellow, The Boeing Company. The panel discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m.

#BlackSTEMLikeMe also provides many avenues for STEM students and professionals to participate in the campaign through social media:

  • By sharing STEM stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or via the nsbe.org website using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag. The best stories will be entered in NSBE’s national social media webisode series;
  • By tweeting STEM stories, including visuals, using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
  • By posting STEM stories to personal Facebook pages, tagging the NSBE Facebook page using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
  • By posting STEM photos or videos to Instagram, tagging @NSBE and using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag; and
  • By emailing text and video for blog posts to BlackSTEMLikeMe@nsbe.org for posting on the nsbe.org website.

A list of the #BlackSTEMLikeMe sponsors follows. Learn more about the #BlackSTEMLikeMe campaign, including upcoming events and other ways to get involved, at BlackSTEMLikeMe.nsbe.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Reminds Us All That Service Is What Makes America Great

EducationGovernment
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect on a visionary leader for social justice, the progress our country has made, and the work we still have to do. It is also a “day on” that inspires service across the nation, for as Dr. King said, “Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.” This year, we have the unique opportunity to approach service with fresh eyes, and the ability to move toward making a Service Year — in which young adults ages 18 to 28 from all backgrounds, commit to a year of full-time service — a common expectation across our country.

A Service Year can solve pressing social issues: educating our children, reclaiming the environment, responding to natural disasters, and fighting poverty, to name a few. Service can also unite the country by bringing people together from diverse backgrounds — rich and poor, African American, Asian, Caucasian, and Latino, Christian, Jewish, and Muslim, inner city and suburban, rural and urban.

In addition, service can help bridge the civilian military divide and instill a larger sense of civic duty. Leaders like General Stanley McChrystal, who chairs Service Year Alliance, are working towards a time when “every year, one million young Americans are engaged in a Service Year, solving important problems while transforming their own lives.”

We should soon get to a day when military service and civilian service are seen as two sides of the same coin, and when veterans and civilians unite in service to our country. We envision a day when all young people seek to join the Army or AmeriCorps, the Navy or the Peace Corps, the Marines or YouthBuild, the Air Force or Teach For America, the Coast Guard or City Year. Ultimately, a Service Year should be a rite of passage, allowing every young American the opportunity to be part of a greatest generation that confronts the most pressing social issues of their day.

Service also helps to facilitate a smooth transition for veterans coming home from war, empowering them to be leaders to strengthen our civil society. Our Got Your 6 campaign, along with nonprofits like The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, and Team RWB, are showing that civilian service by veterans both helps smooth their return home, and provides them with meaningful ways to continue to contribute to the nation. All of us benefit from their leadership.

What’s more, as Green City Force and The Corps Network have shown, service is a way to engage hundreds of thousands of opportunity youth and young adults in their first job, unleashing their energy and idealism, and providing them with a pathway to greater opportunity. Service can be a passageway to the American Dream, because those who serve can receive vital skills for the workplace, and earn a post-service higher education benefit, such as the Segal Award.
A study by Teachers College, Columbia University demonstrates that service is a great investment. Every $1 invested in national service programs returns $4 to society. Service is a critical component in the overall health of our nation and economy, and leaders from other industries are beginning to take note.

For example, Service Year Alliance teamed up with technology companies, like Cisco Systems, to establish ServiceYear.org – a state-of-the-art online marketplace and resource hub – with the goal of growing full-time service year opportunities from the current 65,000 each year to 100,000 in 2019, thus improving conditions for large-scale, long-term growth. And we should challenge all companies to join Employers of National Service, an initiative that connects Service Year alumni with meaningful employment. More than 400 companies have joined the effort thus far.

The new energy and commitments around service build off a fine American tradition led by Presidents from both sides of the aisle. President Kennedy founded the Peace Corps, President Johnson created VISTA, and President Nixon laid the foundation for the Senior Corps.

President Reagan said, “Let us pledge to restore, in our time, the American spirit of voluntary service…a spirit that flows like a deep and mighty river through the history of our nation.” President George H. W. Bush created the first Office of National Service and established Points of Light and The Commission on National and Community Service.

President Clinton created the Corporation for National and Community Service and founded AmeriCorps. President George W. Bush founded the USA Freedom Corps and grew both AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps. President Obama signed the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act reauthorizing and expanding national service programs.

Continue on to Huffington Post to read the complete article.

A Letter from Curtis L. Coy, Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity for the Veterans Benefits Administration

EducationGovernment
Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

I’ve sent this note out every year for the past 15+ years and do so again because it is timeless.  Perhaps it is my advanced years (sic) but every year I am struck by the fact that many folks may not appreciate the significance of this particular holiday – or perhaps are not old enough to have lived through these times.  Please take a minute to read this over and pass it on if you like.  I’m sending it out today as many folks may be taking tomorrow off.

As we prepare to take off for a long weekend, it might be appropriate to take just a moment to think about why we aren’t coming to work Monday … Martin Luther King Day – for his commitment to equal rights, non-violence, and social change.  The inspiration of Dr. King and the civil rights movement led our nation and the Federal government to a new standard of equality and inclusion, which was Dr. King’s purpose.  He wanted to challenge our country to be a better place, where every person is valued and respected.

Dr. King challenged us to overcome oppression and violence.  He urged us to reject revenge, aggression, and retaliation.  His vision that “no individual be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” set in motion changes that led to the passage of civil rights and voting laws.  In honor and respect for his contribution to the improvement of our national attitudes, policies, and laws, the Federal government celebrates Dr. King.

Over the years, there has been some speculation on what Dr. King could have accomplished if his life had not been so tragically cut short.  He was only 28 years old when he was elected the first President of the Southern Christian Leadership Council.  He had already graduated from college at 19 and graduated from Divinity school at 22.  By the time Dr. King was 29, he had published his first book, “Stride Toward Freedom.” In 1964, he gave his famous “I Have A Dream” speech to 250,000 people who marched on Washington in support of pending civil rights legislation.  In the same year, he was successful in getting the legislation passed and he won the Nobel Peace Prize.  A lot of accomplishments for a man who was only 35 years old.

Dr. Martin Luther King believed in our country and its potential for greatness.  He also believed that each one of us is essential to achieving its full potential.  Although Dr. King’s primary efforts focused on equality for African-Americans, his ultimate goal was the equality and inclusion of every individual.  As Dr. King said “There is nothing more dangerous than to build a society, with a large segment of people in that society who feel that they have no stake in it; who feel that they have nothing to lose.  People who have a stake in their society protect that society.  But when they don’t have it, they unconsciously want to destroy it.”

This weekend gives us all another opportunity to reaffirm and reflect on our appreciation for the uniqueness that each individual brings to the work place.  Have a good and safe long weekend with friends and family.  It is my honor to work with all of you.

Curt

Umbra Search African American History makes Black History freely available

Education
The University of Minnesota Libraries, in partnership with the Penumbra Theatre Company, is launching Umbra Search African American History

The University of Minnesota Libraries, in partnership with the Penumbra Theatre Company, is launching Umbra Search African American History, a free and openly available online search tool at www.umbrasearch.org that facilitates broad access to over 400,000 digitized archival materials documenting African American history from more than 1,000 libraries, archives, and cultural heritage institutions across the United States.

“Now out of its beta and testing phase, Umbra Search builds a national corpus of African American works,” said director Cecily Marcus. “No library is able to digitize all of its holdings, but by bringing together materials from all over the country, Umbra Search allows students and scholars to tell stories that have never been told before. Umbra Search partners have amazing collections, and now those materials can sit side by side with related content from a library on the other side of the country.”

With a growing user base of more than 55,000, Umbra Search African American History features materials that touch every subject and discipline, show every part of the country, and feature everything from music to oral histories to photographs, maps, handwritten letters, and much more.

Content from a roster national partners including Yale University, Temple University, Howard University, Smithsonian Institute, Umbra Search African American History is a resource for students, educators, scholars, artists, and the general public through:

  • The free www.umbrasearch.org site and embeddable search widget (no account or special access needed!);
  • Digitization of over 500,000 African American history materials from the University of Minnesota Libraries’ collections;
  • Support of students, educators, artists, and the public through residencies, workshops, and events locally and around the country.

Umbra Search African American History is an invaluable resource for anyone who wants to learn more about African American history,” said Kara Olidge, Executive Director of Amistad Research Center at Tulane University and Umbra Search advisory board member. “By providing access to thousands of digitized materials, Umbra Search makes it possible to do research at libraries all across the country without getting on a plane. We are honored to be a partner.”

Continue onto the University of Minnesota Newsroom to read the complete article.

Pomona College’s new president will be the first woman and African American to lead the campus

Education
Pomona College’s Board of Trustees has named G. Gabrielle Starr as the school’s next president, the first time a woman and African American has been appointed to lead the Claremont liberal arts institution.

Starr, the dean of New York University’s College of Arts and Science, will succeed David Oxtoby when he retires in June. She will join other new leaders at Scripps College and Pitzer College.

Pitzer’s appointment in January of Melvin L. Oliver, the first black president to lead one of the five undergraduate Claremont Colleges, came at a time of national campus unrest over racial, ethnic and gender equity. Across the Claremont schools, student activists had asked for steps to increase campus diversity.

At Pomona, Starr said diversity and accessibility will continue to be key issues when she takes office.

“I think the No. 1 priority for me, and I think for a lot of colleges and universities, is to make sure that we’re building in the institution an equitable, accessible and truly free civic space that helps students and faculty achieve every part of their potential and enables students the room for thought and growth,” she said.

Read the complete story at the Los Angeles Times.

Black entrepreneurs develop mobile app that pays students for getting good grades

BusinessEducation
Kudzoo has 500,000 downloads

Two black entrepreneurs believe kids could use a little motivation to do well in school. So they started a Pennsylvania-based company that gives them just that. Trevor Wilkins came up with the concept for a student rewards program and garnered the help of Logan Cohen, who suggested using an app. The two developed Kudzoo, named after kudzu, the fastest-growing plant in the world.

The app is free to download and allows students to upload their report cards. The students are in turn rewarded with deals, giveaways, scholarship opportunities, concert tickets, and once-in-a- lifetime experiences based on their grades and achievements.

“We were able to raise a little bit of money and start building the platform,” Wilkins recently told Ebony magazine. “If we can be that extra sense of motivation, we feel that we can really make a difference.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Clemson University ranks in Top 20 in graduating African-American engineers

Education
Hesha N. Gamble said that as an African-American student pursuing an engineering degree, she was too often told “you can’t.”

But she did.

Gamble received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Clemson University and is now Greenville County engineer, a position that has her overseeing a staff of 77 and 1,760 miles of road.

Her success is an example of what Clemson hopes to replicate with PEER, a program aimed at recruiting and retaining African-American engineering students.

The program marks a victory today as Clemson celebrates its ranking as the nation’s 20th highest producer of African-American undergraduates receiving baccalaureate degrees, according to the magazine Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

The ranking is a key benchmark because African-Americans remain underrepresented in engineering, an in-demand field with high earning potential. While African-Americans make up 13 percent of the population, they hold about 4 percent of engineering degrees, according to the National Society of Black Engineers.

Clemson’s ranking this year was up four spots from 2015 and 13 spots from 2014. When historically black universities are excluded, Clemson ranked 12th this year among predominantly white institutions.

PEER is central to Clemson’s effort to maintain forward momentum and is an acronym for Programs for Educational Enrichment and Retention.

The program offers several services, but juniors and seniors serving as mentors to freshmen and sophomores is at its heart.

Crystal Pee, a chemical engineering major from Conway, said her mentor introduced her to the Clemson chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers. She served as the chapter president, which led her to a conference in Minneapolis, where she landed an internship with a multinational food company.

Now in her fourth year at Clemson, Pee serves as a mentor to 13 other students, who sometimes tell her, “I don’t know if I can do it.”

“It’s your job to step in and say, ‘You can do it,’” Pee said. “We have resources. You’re their parent when you need to be. You’re their friend when you need to be.”

Serita Acker, the director of PEER and the related program WISE, said the latest ranking highlights the effectiveness of the programs offered at Clemson.

“Clemson is making strides in diversity and inclusion,” she said. “Our office has an impact on that. It’s a welcoming place. Minorities and women know they can come here and transition and become a part of the overall Clemson family.”

PEER has newly renovated offices in Freeman Hall, where students can often be found studying and socializing. The new PEER-WISE Study Hall Annex features tutoring, state-of-the art meeting space and a kitchen.

“Our rise in these rankings is a reflection of the hard work being done by many in the college and across the university to enroll and graduate an increasingly high-quality, diverse student body,” Clemson President James P. Clements said. “In order for U.S. industry to remain a global innovation leader, universities must graduate more engineers, including more minority and women engineers. Clemson is committed to addressing this national challenge through programs such as PEER.”

Gamble said that before she arrived at Clemson, she went to a magnet school in Charleston, where she was exposed to different ethnic backgrounds. But she remembers many of her classmates coming from rural, underfunded schools where nearly all of the students were African American.

“It’s not that they can’t do the work,” Gamble said. “They get thrown into the lion’s den, and they start to struggle. PEER gives us an opportunity to immediately have a support system. It covers all aspects– academic, social and everything in between.”

The 2016 rankings were based on data from the 2014-15 academic year. Clemson graduated 33 African-Americans, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

Continue onto the Clemson University News Page to read the complete article.

