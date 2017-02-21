NABA Presents: 38th Annual Western Region Student Conference

The 2017 NABA Western Region Student Conference (WRSC) will be held in Houston, TX, October 12-14, 2017! Simply stated, the WRSC creates a platform for building brand awareness and professional development of college students. In 2016, the conference hosted over 300 students from approximately 50 colleges and universities! NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.
The 2017 NABA Eastern Region Student Conference (ERSC) will be held in Norfolk, VA, October 5-7, 2017! NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. The ERSC hosts tailored workshops, seminars, and interview sessions designed to better prepare minority students for careers in accounting, financial management, and other business-related disciplines. At the 2016 ERSC, over the course of the weekend, we were fortunate to have the participation of 622 students and 271 professionals. With the help of our Corporate Partners, we awarded 32 outstanding students with a total of $37,994 in scholarships and 429 interviews were conducted by our Corporate Partners. I think we can say that the ERSC was a HUGE SUCCESS!
We encourage your to join us for the 2017 NABA ERSC. In an effort to continue developing our outstanding students and encourage them to be greater than the status quo, our theme for the upcoming ERSC is “DARE to Lead.” We are in the midst of planning a thorough schedule that will assist participants in refining and enhancing their technical and professional skills.
The 2017 NABA Central Region Student Conference (CRSC) will be held in Milwaukee, WI, September 28 – 30! Last year, the CSRC hosted over 250 students from 50 colleges and universities. NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.
The NABA members that volunteered at the Central Region Student Conference did an outstanding job producing another successful conference providing students and corporate sponsors with a great experience!
The 2017 NABA Southern Region Student Conference (SRSC) will be held in Atlanta, GA, September 21 – 23! Last year, the SRSC hosted over 500 students from approximately 60 colleges and universities. NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.
The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA, Inc.), is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for people of color in the Accounting, Finance, Consulting, Information Technology and other related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 people of color in these fields, NABA, Inc. advances people, advances careers and advances the mission by providing education, resources and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting As We Climb. This is made possible, in part, through the support of our corporate partners and the strength of our volunteer network.
The mission of NABA, Inc. is to address the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the accounting and finance profession with an unfaltering commitment to inspire the same in their successors. The Association shall unite through membership accountants, finance and business related professionals and students who have similar interests and ideals, are committed to professional and academic excellence, possess a sense of professional and civic responsibility, and are concerned with enhancing opportunities for minorities in the accounting, finance and business related professions. The goals of the Association include, but are not limited to, the following:
To promote and develop the professional skills of our members.
To encourage and assist minority students entering the accounting profession.
To provide opportunities for members to fulfill their civic responsibilities.
To promote public confidence in our members and the services they provide.
To encourage cordial relations among members and cooperative relationships with other professionals.
To represent the interests of current and prospective minority accounting professionals.
To ensure long-term financial stability and provide adequate resources to implement chapter, regional, and national programs.
BWISE is a group to empower and develop Black women who have degrees in the sciences, math and engineering (even if you no longer work in that field) and who would like to connect with others. If you want to share career experiences and be encouraged by your sisters, then this is the group for you. We will focus on moving our careers forward through personal and professional development as well as industry networking and entrepreneurship.
Join BWISE on February 22 at 6pm CST for Careers and Conversations with Dima Elissa, CEO/Founder of VisMed-3d. Hear from a leading entrepreneur in 3D printing about her career journey and how she started her business!
Dima Elissa is CEO and founder of VisMed-3D, a biomedical design and consulting firm that has emerged as the leader for 3D biomedical visualization and printing in personalized medicine. Dima was selected by Chicago magazine as one of the top Women in Tech, ChicagoInno’s 50 on Fire, MakeItBetter’s Top Chicago Women in Science and by Chicago Tribune’s BlueSky Vault as one of the Top 100 entrepreneurs in Chicago. Her current venture, VisMed-3D, a biomedical design and consulting firm, is in keeping with her thirst for new technology and innovation. Alongside this novel start-up, she is pursuing her passion — devoting time, energy and guidance to women founders and entrepreneurs. As an adjunct faculty member or Entrepreneur-in-residence, teaching Entrepreneurship or as an in-demand speaker, she exemplifies her commitment to giving back and paying it forward. Her most recent designation as the American Medical Woman’s Association (AMWA) Tech and Innovation Leadunder the Diversity, Inclusion & Innovation (DI&I) sector, she is building an accelerator to drive STEMM for girls and women seeking healthcare careers or who want to commercialize business ideas to improve the practice of medicine.
Social Media Initiative Spotlights African Americans’ Contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
Leveraging the immense popularity of the hit movie “Hidden Figures,” the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) has launched a nationwide campaign titled #BlackSTEMLikeMe. This unique multimedia initiative is aiming to encourage black students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to share their stories and passions; bring visibility to the important work they are doing; show black boys and girls that a future in STEM is an incredible and attainable career path; demonstrate the value of NSBE membership and celebrate the unique, wonderful and life-changing aspects of the African-American community — past and present. The campaign is designed to move NSBE toward the main goal of its 10-year strategic plan, which is to lead the U.S. to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.
“Hidden Figures,” released in theaters nationwide on Jan. 6, tells the story of how three African-American women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — contributed critical math, engineering and computer science work to the early missions of the U.S. space program. The movie, which is getting great reviews and was the No. 1 film at the box office in its first two weekends, is bringing a major focus to the often overlooked contributions of the black STEM community.
“NSBE is very excited about this campaign, which makes a conscious effort to highlight black men and women in STEM and show young black boys and girls that this is a career path that it’s cool for them to pursue,” said NSBE National Secretary Racheida Lewis. “Being a member of NSBE has enabled me and many other black students to successfully complete engineering and other STEM-related degree programs. And it has empowered me to pursue my passion of educating others about STEM through initiatives such as #BlackSTEMLikeMe.”
Trina Fletcher is director of Pre-College Programs for NSBE and a Ph.D. candidate in engineering education at Purdue University. Like Lewis, she places high value on presenting positive STEM role models and mentors to African-American youth.
“Without my STEM education and professional career opportunities, I would not be the leader and woman that I am today,” Fletcher said. “As a member of NSBE and now full-time employee of the organization, I’ve been able to see the impact we have on people of color, ranging from K–12 students
#BlackSTEMLikeME provides many avenues for STEM students and professionals to participate in the campaign through social media:
By sharing STEM stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or via the nsbe.org website using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag. The best stories will be entered in NSBE’s national social media webisode series;
By tweeting STEM stories, including visuals, using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
By posting STEM stories to personal Facebook pages, tagging the NSBE Facebook page using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;
By posting STEM photos or videos to Instagram, tagging @NSBE and using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag; and
“This campaign proves, once again, the power of good partnerships: combining NSBE members’ grassroots activism and dedication to our mission with the resources of other socially progressive organizations,” said NSBE Executive Director Karl W. Reid, Ed.D. “We thank our #BlackSTEMLikeMe sponsors for making this effort possible.”
A list of the #BlackSTEMLikeMe sponsors follows. Learn more about the #BlackSTEMLikeMe campaign, including upcoming events and other ways to get involved, at BlackSTEMLikeMe.nsbe.org.
Discussion and Mixer Will Continue NSBE’s #BlackSTEMLikeMe Campaign, Spotlighting African Americans’ Contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
Leveraging the immense popularity of the hit movie “Hidden Figures,” the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and The Boeing Company will present a “Hidden Figures Mixer and Power Panel Discussion” at Stanford University’s CEMEX Auditorium, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 6:30–9:30 p.m. Tony Prophet, chief equality officer for Salesforce.com, will be the keynote speaker. The by-invitation-only event is part of NSBE’s nationwide campaign titled #BlackSTEMLikeMe. This unique multimedia initiative is aiming to encourage black students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to share their stories and passions; bring visibility to the important work they are doing; show black boys and girls that a future in STEM is an incredible and attainable career path; demonstrate the value of NSBE membership and celebrate the unique, wonderful and life-changing aspects of the African-American community — past and present. The campaign is designed to move NSBE toward the main goal of its 10-year strategic plan, which is to lead the U.S. to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.
“Hidden Figures,” released in theaters nationwide on Jan. 6, tells the story of how three African-American women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — contributed critical math, engineering and computer science work to the early missions of the U.S. space program. The movie has received great reviews and was the No. 1 film at the box office in its first two weekends.
The #BlackSTEMLikeMe panel discussion at Stanford will maintain the focus that “Hidden Figures” has brought to the often overlooked contributions of the black STEM community. Confirmed panelists include Prophet; “Hidden Figures” cast member Karan Kendrick; Regina Wallace-Jones, former chief security operations officer for Facebook; Lakecia Gunter, chief of staff for Intel Corporation CEO Brian Krzanich; and Nia Jetter, technical fellow, The Boeing Company. The panel discussion will begin at 7:45 p.m.
#BlackSTEMLikeMe also provides many avenues for STEM students and professionals to participate in the campaign through social media:
A list of the #BlackSTEMLikeMe sponsors follows. Learn more about the #BlackSTEMLikeMe campaign, including upcoming events and other ways to get involved, at BlackSTEMLikeMe.nsbe.org.
Did you know? As a recognition-focused, non-punitive tool, the DEI is a carrot, not a stick. Companies that receive an 80 or above are deemed DEI top-scoring companies. Companies that receive below an 80 are kept confidential.
The DEI is #MoreThanAScore. It’s about learning. There are learning opportunities for all, regardless of score.
There’s less than 2 weeks left to register for the 2017 DEI! Registration closes on January 13, 2017. Don’t wait – register now on the DEI website. Questions? Contact Jani Willis.
The DEI is a joint initiative of the USBLN and AAPD.
Click here to participate in the 2017 Disability Equality Index!
USBLN is excited to announce that registration is now open for our 20th Annual National Conference & Biz2Biz Expo entitled, “Disability: A Catalyst for Innovation.” USBLN is excited to announce that registration is now open for our 20th Annual National Conference & Biz2Biz Expo entitled, “Disability: A Catalyst for Innovation.” The conference will be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes August 21-24, 2017.
The USBLN is the only business-to-business national membership organization, with local affiliates, that focuses on sharing and developing proven strategies for including people with disabilities in the workplace, supply chain and marketplace.
This premier event provides the best and brightest in disability inclusion with cutting-edge educational sessions, enhanced networking, exciting interactive programming plus high-profile speakers. We look forward to seeing you in Orlando!
Registration
This premier event provides the best and brightest in disability inclusion with cutting-edge educational sessions, enhanced networking, exciting interactive programming plus high-profile speakers.Pre-registration is required. Click here to register now!
Sponsors
Want to see which companies are truly leading the way by taking a role in a workforce, marketplace and supply chain inclusion of people with disabilities around the world?
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the founders of Black History Month, convened its 101st Annual Conference in Richmond, VA, Oct. 5-9.
More than 1,000 registrants, with more than 200 sessions, an amazing film festival, and tours of historic Richmond sites led to one of ASALH’s most successful annual conferences in recent memory.
Highly acclaimed speakers, including writer and social critic Ta-Nehisi Coates, Black Entertainment Television (BET) commentator and syndicated journalist Jeff Johnson, SNCC civil rights pioneer Courtland Cox, and social justice lawyer Bryan Stevenson, headlined the conference.
This year’s conference theme was, “Hallowed Ground: Sites of African American Memories,” which served as the 2016 national Black History Month Theme. ASALH’s 2016 theme also honored the centennial of the National Park Service, which hosted a special plenary session that opened the conference. The plenary called attention to the role of the NPS in preserving and fostering greater knowledge of African American historic sites.
“The Richmond conference was amazing. I couldn’t imagine a city more appropriate to host the first conference in ASALH’s second century,” said ASALH National President Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham. “The city graciously opened its doors and more than 1,000 educators, historians, students, and Black History enthusiasts of all ages and ethnicities came to be a part of history. Indeed, Richmond was a huge success.”
Dr. Higginbotham delivered the Carter G. Woodson luncheon keynote speech reflecting upon Richmond as the place where her own grandparents and great grandparents lived, worked and worshipped as slaves, and where they ultimately won their freedom. She spoke of her great grandfather, James H. Holmes, who in 1867 became the first Black pastor of First African Baptist Church, the city’s oldest African American congregation, which organized specifically for slaves and free blacks in 1841.
Special receptions were hosted by the University of Richmond and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Awards were announced at the conference to recognize outstanding contributors to the continuing legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, ASALH’s founder and the Father of Black History. A number of individuals were honored for their work in making Black History relevant, resourceful, and robust.
Dr. La Vonne I. Neal, Associate Vice-President for Process Improvement and Operational Effectiveness at Northern Illinois University and co-editor of the Black History Bulletin, received the Mary McLeod Bethune Award for her record of accomplishments as an educator, leader, athlete, and businesswoman.
Lois L. Watson, retired educator and community leader, also received the Mary McLeod Bethune Award. In 1996, she and 16 members chartered the Manasota, FL, Branch of ASALH, which is now the largest branch in the United States.
Wilma King, Arvarh E. Strickland Distinguished Professor in African American History and Culture Emerita, University of Missouri, was the recipient of the coveted Carter G. Woodson Scholars Medallion for her published works on slavery and freedom in 19th century North America.
Dorothy F. Bailey, vice-chair of the Prince George’s County Planning Board of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, received the Executive Council Award for Special Recognition. Bailey serves as president of ASALH’s Truth Branch in Prince George’s County, Maryland. She serves on the ASALH Executive Council. She is the founder of the Kiamsha Youth Empowerment Program that conducts youth workshops during ASALH’s national meetings.
“This was the best ASALH conference ever,” said a participant. “I believe next year’s conference in Cincinnati will be even better.”
On behalf of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) National President Perry Tarrant, our Executive Board, local chapters, and members, you are invited to attend our annual William R. Bracey Winter CEO Symposium. The symposium is scheduled for February 16-18, 2017, at the Westin Seattle in Seattle, WA.
The upcoming CEO Symposium is an international gathering of over 300 law enforcement CEOs that represent cities and communities across the nation and world. The symposium will showcase leading Law Enforcement Executives at the federal, state, and local levels. The symposium focuses on Executive Leadership Training.
Please remember to REGISTER EARLY to ensure that you do not miss this outstanding training event. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact Valerie Shuford, Director of Conferences, at (703)-658-1529. vshuford@noblenatl.org