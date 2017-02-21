NABA National Convention & Expo
The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA, Inc.), is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for people of color in the Accounting, Finance, Consulting, Information Technology and other related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 people of color in these fields, NABA, Inc. advances people, advances careers and advances the mission by providing education, resources and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting As We Climb. This is made possible, in part, through the support of our corporate partners and the strength of our volunteer network.
The mission of NABA, Inc. is to address the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the accounting and finance profession with an unfaltering commitment to inspire the same in their successors. The Association shall unite through membership accountants, finance and business related professionals and students who have similar interests and ideals, are committed to professional and academic excellence, possess a sense of professional and civic responsibility, and are concerned with enhancing opportunities for minorities in the accounting, finance and business related professions. The goals of the Association include, but are not limited to, the following:
- To promote and develop the professional skills of our members.
- To encourage and assist minority students entering the accounting profession.
- To provide opportunities for members to fulfill their civic responsibilities.
- To promote public confidence in our members and the services they provide.
- To encourage cordial relations among members and cooperative relationships with other professionals.
- To represent the interests of current and prospective minority accounting professionals.
- To ensure long-term financial stability and provide adequate resources to implement chapter, regional, and national programs.
