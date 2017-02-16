When the first all-black professional basketball team dominated … back in the ’20s

‘They were literally pioneers and recognized that they were making a statement in front of the audiences.’

Monday was the 94th anniversary of one of the greatest basketball teams to ever lace up.

Though the New York Renaissance, the first all-black professional basketball team, played, dominated and was shuttered all before the NBA was born doesn’t mean the Rens didn’t leave a lasting impact on the game. Oh, no. Over its nearly three-decade existence, the team amassed a 2,588-529 record, including a season when the team won 112 out of 120.

“They were literally pioneers and recognized that they were making a statement in front of the audiences,” Richard Lapchick, director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of the Sport in Society, told NBA.com. “And there were some audiences that didn’t like that statement.”

Former UCLA coach and Hall of Famer John Wooden, who played against the Rens while on the Indianapolis Kautskys in the 1930s, raved about them: “To this day, I have never seen a team play better team basketball. They had great athletes, but they weren’t as impressive as their team play. The way they handled and passed the ball was just amazing to me then, and I believe it would be today.”

The Renaissance was a product of Bob Douglas, the “Father of Black Basketball” and the first black person inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Besides creating the Rens, Douglas made his chops organizing the Spartan Braves and Spartan Hornets in Harlem, New York, and having those teams play against a mixed group of competition for four years from 1919 to 1923. When Douglas wasn’t able to keep players amateurs because they had received money participating in other sports, he decided to move into the professional game.

With the opening of Harlem’s Renaissance Casino in 1922, Douglas had an avenue to create his team — the casino wanted publicity and Douglas wanted a venue for his team to practice and play home games, so a mutually beneficial relationship was born.

Fans of the team in the 1920s became well acquainted with players such as Hall of Famer Chuck “Tarzan” Cooper, one of basketball’s best centers, Frank Forbes, Harold “Fat” Jenkins, Leon Monde and “Wee” William Smith.

“People called my father the first great big man in basketball,” said Lapchick, the son of Celtic great Joe Lapchick, to NBA.com. “He said Cooper would play him one-on-one as absolute equals.”

These were names that would soon become stars. The Rens played in the center of the Harlem community at the cross of 137th Street and Seventh Avenue. Fans could spend part of their afternoon watching an athletic competition and turn around to dance.

