Nickelodeon’s New Princess Is Biracial, And A Knight

For those parents tired of “princess culture” with its celebration of all things gender-normative, “Nella The Princess Knight” could be a welcome addition to the canon.

In case the title of the new cartoon program premiering on Nickelodeon Monday didn’t tip you off, Nella is not just a princess, she’s a princess knight. That means she rides a pink-maned unicorn but brandishes a sword and armor.

“There are a lot of princesses out there and we had to think about what would make a Nickelodeon princess unique. What became crystal clear to us in the development process is that Nella didn’t have to be a princess or a knight ― she could be both,” Nina Hahn, Senior Vice President of International Production and Development at Nickelodeon, told The Huffington Post.

The character is also biracial, with a white mother and a black father, which Hahn says is “representative of what the world looks like to kids today.”

The decision was informed by research that indicated that most children under 12 will be nonwhite by 2020 and that already 17 percent are biracial, the network told The New York Times. 

Continue onto Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Rachel Lindsay will be the first black ‘Bachelorette’

ABC is finally delivering on its long-held promise to bring a diverse lead to its Bachelor franchise.

The network on Monday night announced its new bachelorette will be Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old attorney from Dallas who will be the first black lead in the history of “The Bachelor” or spin-off “The Bachelorette.”

“The Bachelor” is in the midst of airing Season 21, with suitor Nick Viall. Lindsay will star in Season 13 of “The Bachelorette.”

The announcement, made on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” comes after years of criticism for the shows’ lack of casting diversity.

ABC president Channing Dungey, the first black woman to lead the network, responded to questions about the lack of diversity last summer during the Television Critics Association press tour, saying she would “very much like to see some changes there.”

“I think one of the biggest changes that we need to do is we need to increase the pool of diverse candidates in the beginning, because part of what ends up happening as we go along is there just aren’t as many candidates to ultimately end up in the role of the next bachelor or bachelorette,” she told reporters at the time. “So that is something we really want to put some effort and energy towards.”

Read the complete article on CNN.

This 22-Year-Old Is Already An Engineer At NASA

Tiera Guinn is just 22 years old and she’s already working for NASA.

As a Rocket Structural Design and Analysis Engineer for the Space Launch System that aerospace company Boeing is building for NASA, Guinn designs and analyzes parts of a rocket that she said will be one of the biggest and most powerful in history.

Guinn, whose career trajectory seems like a sequel to the much-acclaimed “Hidden Figures” movie, has been aspiring to become an aerospace engineer since she was a child.

Her mom, who noticed her daughter’s skills from a young age, made sure to Guinn stayed sharp by putting her intelligence to use…at the supermarket.

“When [my mom and I] would go to the grocery store, she would get me to clip coupons [and] put it in my coupon organizer,” Guinn told WBRC News. “By the time we got to the register, I’d have to calculate the exact total, including tax. And I did that since I was six years old.”

“One day I saw a plane fly by and I just had this realization, ‘huh, I can design planes. I’m going to be an aerospace engineer,”’ Guinn said.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Diversity Is The New Norm In Super Bowl Advertising: Study

The Super Bowl is a microcosm for observing how marketers are reacting to societal shifts that underscore the need for frequent, realistic, and diverse portrayals of minority groups. With that in mind, I recently asked my students to undertake an assignment in which they assessed diversity in Super Bowl advertising over the past five years.

What they found was that recent Super Bowl ads are showing diversity as never before. However, showing models of diverse races alone should be viewed more as a prerequisite than a recipe for success. Creative themes focusing on diversity resonate with audiences, but advertisers need to combine inclusion with general principles of advertising in order to be effective.

The student analysis, combined with the results of recent research in diversity in marketing, suggests the following key points about Super Bowl advertising:

Advertisers should not expect that merely including actors of diverse races alone will boost the effectiveness of ads.

In looking at whether ads featuring diverse models/actors affects Super Bowl ad reactions in terms of social-media buzz, ad likeability and overall ad effectiveness, the students found little correlation. The analysis found factors other than diversity, such as cuteness, effective use of humor, or focus on a key product attribute, to be correlated with social-media buzz. The inclusion of people of multiple races, on average, only slightly enhanced likeability of an ad and does not have a significant impact on overall ad effectiveness as measured by broader brand-building measures.

Despite the finding that including diverse models alone does not drive successful ads, some ads explicitly celebrating diversity as the central theme of the ad were among the most effective ads over the last five years.

Examples of ads explicitly focusing on diversity as a theme that have been among the very highest performers—ads such as Procter & Gamble’s “Like a Girl,” featuring the empowerment of diverse girls, and Jeep’s Oprah Winfrey-narrated ad, depicting a diverse set of veterans returning to their families and community. These ranked among the most impactful ads of the season.

Always “Like A Girl”

Jeep “Whole Again”

Continue onto Forbes to the complete list of diverse commercials

Rare Images Shed Light on a Century of African-American Life

Cornell University Library has just made its Loewentheil Collection of African-American Photographs — 645 rare images dating from the 1860s through the 1960s that show a slice of American life not widely visible or preserved — available online. Donated to the university by Stephan and Beth Loewentheil in 2012, the collection includes famous faces, like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali, but mostly historical images of African-Americans going about their daily business or commemorating occasions like graduations and weddings.

“One of the goals — both the Loewentheils in putting the collection together and ours in putting the digital collection online — is to push back against the predominance of material on African-Americans as enslaved people or working in menial jobs or other stereotypical situations,” said Katherine Reagan, a curator of rare books and manuscripts at Cornell. “We wanted to show a broader swath of people in everyday settings.”

The people and places in many images are unknown, but Ms. Reagan said the collection has been of increasing interest to researchers. “You can learn a lot by how the person is dressed or situated,” she said. “These images are tantalizing for what they show, but also what they don’t show.”

Continue onto the New York Times to read the complete article.

The wonderful poetic production of Langston Hughes

By Vera M. Kutzinsk

Langston Hughes, whom Carl Van Vechten memorably called “the Poet Laureate of the Negro race,” was born on 1 February 1902 in Joplin, Missouri; he died in New York City on 22 May 1967. This year, then, we celebrate Hughes‘ birthday at the beginning of what is now Black History Month, and we honor the fiftieth anniversary of his untimely passing. Remembering Hughes will no doubt lead to more books, articles, and conferences, which is as it should be. This work will be added to what has already been written about Hughes, much of it based on the Langston Hughes Papers at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale.

Given these riches, one would imagine that there is little left to discover about Hughes. And yet, new material—new to us now—still surfaces from time to time. The story I would like to share here, however briefly, has to do with one such unexpected surfacing. It speaks loudly to the international reputation Langston Hughes enjoyed for most of his life, something we tend to forget here at home.

On 20 October 2016, I received an email from Nora Galer, one of Julio Galer’s three children, who, it turns out had been living in New York City for the past twenty-five years. She told me that she has in her possession all the letters her father, who passed in 2006, had kept from his long correspondence with Langston Hughes. If you don’t know who Julio Galer is, you’re not alone, and that is the point of recounting this story.

Born in Argentina, Julio Galer was one of Hughes’s many literary translators, and, as we well know, translators tend to be rather invisible. They certainly have not exactly received the attention they deserve. Galer stands out among those who translated Hughes’s writings into many languages because his interest in Hughes’s work was much more than a passing fancy. Starting in the later 1940s, Julio Galer worked tirelessly on his Spanish translations of Hughes’s autobiographical writings, fiction, plays, and of course poetry. In 1956, he published a hefty collection of his versions of Hughes’s poems in Buenos Aires. Throughout all this, Galer and Hughes corresponded for almost twenty years, from 1948 to 1966.

I was familiar with Galer’s translations and had written about them in The Worlds of Langston Hughes (2012), but I had no idea about the extent of his correspondence with Hughes. All I knew at the time was that he had sent Hughes a copy of his book, Poemas de Langston Hughes, which I had found at Beinecke Library, along with the Spanish versions of Mulatto, Laughing to keep from Crying, and I Wonder as I Wander.

It wasn’t until I flew up to New York City barely two weeks after Nora Galer’s email, talked with her at length, and perused her father’s papers, that I began to appreciate how much of a serious commitment Julio Galer’s Hughes translations had been from the very start. “You see, Mr. Hughes,” the twenty-three-old Galer writes in his first letter from April 1948, “I do not undertake this heavy task just for commercial purposes, I do not make my living translating but teaching.  But I want to put at the disposal of the Spanish speaking public your wonderful poetic production.… In my opinion the translator is like the apostle, because, like him, his mission is to spread the holy word, in this case the holy word of beauty and knowledge.”

Continue onto Oxford Univeristy’s Press Blog to read the complete article.

How a pair of former Detroit Lions helped inspire one of Marvin Gaye’s most defining records

Behind Marvin Gaye’s NFL tryout

Lem Barney had just finished a round of golf at Detroit’s Palmer Park Golf Course in the summer of 1968. Palmer, one of four prominent courses in the area, attracted many of the city’s black celebrities, including Joe Louis, Smokey Robinson and The Temptations.

Barney heard Marvin Gaye, one of his favorite artists, lived nearby. With time to kill before heading back to training camp for afternoon practice, he figured why not? Gaye sang the score to Barney’s high school and college years at the historically black Jackson State University. The second-year defensive back introduced himself to Palmer’s clubhouse employees, who quickly obliged with his request for Gaye’s address.

Barney easily found Gaye’s house, less than a mile and a half from the course. When the legendary Motown crooner and avid sports fan opened the door, he instantly recognized Barney, inviting him in for breakfast. For nearly two hours, the athlete and the singer chatted like longtime friends, bonded by mutual passions: sports and music.

Being embraced by Gaye would come to have its perks. Being excused for being late to practice would never be one of them. Barney glanced at his watch and realized he had less than 30 minutes to hop into his ’67 Ford Thunderbird and make the roughly 13-mile trek to the Cranbrook Upper School grounds in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where the Lions held training camp.

“I had to run red lights like I was Mario Andretti,” the 1992 Hall of Fame inductee says with a laugh. “Then I had to get changed, put my pads and everything on, and be down on the field in 30 minutes. I must’ve run red lights like I was a bandit!” Barney barely made it on time. Running back Mel Farr asked where Barney had been. Farr’s eyes widened with intrigue upon finding out why Barney nearly committed the cardinal sin of being late to practice. “Marvin Gaye’s house.”

Barney vowed they would all meet soon. And within weeks, the three were inseparable, with Gaye regularly attending Lions practices and games, even playing golf and basketball together.

The two Lions entered Gaye’s life as a dark cloud of uncertainty and depression stalked him.

Tammi Terrell had replaced Kim Weston as Gaye’s recording partner in 1967. The duo’s creative chemistry — her sensual, fluttery vocals and his soulful, embracing delivery — was evident from the beginning, spawning romantic rumors that both denied. Gaye and Terrell produced timeless tunes such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing” and “You’re All I Need To Get By,” inspiring pop culture staples decades later in Hollywood (Remember The Titans) and in hip-hop (Method Man and Mary J. Blige’s “You’re All I Need” and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “My Downfall“).

Their duets were soundtracks of love for black America when race relations, classism and war dominated evening newscasts and morning papers. They recorded three albums in the next two years before their partnership ended tragically.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Katrina Adams, Tennis’s First African-American President, Seeks to Diversify the Sport

Several black women pros are on the rise, but the recreational ranks are dwindling.

As the Australian Open enters its final weekend, the first Grand Slam of the year brings with it a frustrating and perennial question in American tennis circles: Where’s the next great American player?

The decades-long brilliance of the Williams sisters, on full display at this Australian Open, continues to inspire awe. But discounting Venus and Serena (owners of 29 Grand Slam singles titles between them), no active American female player has made it past a Grand Slam semifinal (Alexandra Stevenson at the 1999 Wimbledon; Sloane Stephens at the 2013 Australian Open; Madison Keys at the 2015 Australian Open; and now Coco Vandeweghe in a surprise run). And no American man has advanced beyond a major quarterfinal (John Isner at the 2011 U.S. Open).

This fact is not lost on U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) president Katrina Adams, a former professional player who once ranked as high as No. 8 in the world in doubles. Adams recently began an unprecedented second two-year term as the head of American tennis. Her mandate, however, is not only to help produce the next great American champion, but to grow the sport at all levels.

And as the USTA’s first black president, Adams has a unique and personal link to the rich history of African-American achievement in the sport. “I look at myself going from the public courts to the boardroom, and I think every child needs to understand that no matter where you start, you can rise to the highest levels,” Adams told The Undefeated in an exclusive interview shortly before the Australian Open.

At the professional level, the prospects for young African-Americans are encouraging. On the women’s side, five of the six active Americans to reach a Grand Slam semifinal are African-American. And Stephens, 23, and Keys, 21, presumably have their best tennis ahead of them — though both skipped the Australian Open with injuries. (Stevenson, whose father is basketball legend Julius Erving, is 36, has battled injuries, and now sits outside the top 500.) On the men’s side, the tennis cognoscenti have pegged 18-year-old Francis Tiafoe, ranked 107 coming into the Australian Open, where he fell in the second round, as a potential champion, and 19-year-old Michael Mmoh, ranked 195, is also likely to rise quickly.

But at the grassroots level, the picture isn’t as rosy. For more than 25 years, the USTA has sought to diversify the sport. Still, “white adolescents are almost twice as likely to participate in tennis … as African American or Latino/a youth,” wrote sociologists Douglas Hartmann and Alex Manning in a 2016 collection of academic essays. They noted that “77 percent of participants in youth tennis are white (compared with 9 and 14 percent African American and Latino/a).”

And it appears that African-American interest in the sport is dwindling. According to the latest data from the Tennis Industry Association, overall American participation in tennis grew slightly in 2015 from the previous year, including a 12.2 percent jump in Hispanic participation — an underserved community that Adams targeted in one of her first acts as USTA president. But African-American participation fell by almost 2 percent that same year. African-Americans, acknowledges the USTA’s African-American Engagement Guide, “are much less likely to play than many other groups, and their participation numbers are on the decline.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Fight Flint Water Crisis

Detroit MC Big Sean said his foundation raised about $100,000 for people in Flint, Michigan affected by the city’s ongoing water crisis on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wednesday.

“It’s not even close to being over,” Big Sean said. “That situation wasn’t a natural disaster. It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented, so it’s just disgusting to think about the damages that these families and even kids have to go through with the lead poisoning.”

The rapper noted that his mother suffered from a degree of lead poisoning, but was able to reverse the symptoms through homeopathic and holistic medicine. He added that the money raised by the Sean Anderson Foundation will help people with lead poisoning seek out proper care and will provide them with clean water.

Sean also revealed that the last song on his new album, I Decided, will feature the Flint Chosen Choir, saying he wanted to “reach out and show some support from that side, creatively. It’s a song called ‘Bigger Than Me’ and once you hear it you’ll see why I wanted them to be on it. But I was just happy to have Flint be a part of my album in that way as well.”

Continue onto the Rolling Stone to read the complete article.

Bessie Coleman and the women pilots history shouldn’t forget

Education
Bessie Coleman broke multiple barriers when she took flight in 1921, and became the first African-American woman to earn a pilot’s license.

Today’s Google Doodle commemorates the 125th anniversary of her birth. Coleman was among a small group of female aviators in the early 20th century who successfully flew around the detours of racial prejudice and sexism to become queens in the air.

Worldwide, only 3 percent of airline pilots are women, the Royal Aeronautical Society said last November.

Recently, there’s a move to change that.

The obvious place to begin is by highlighting the achievements of those long-forgotten — the women who ignored the men who scorned them, broke through the restrictions society placed on them, and paved the way for Amelia Earhart.

Queen B: Bessie Coleman

Bessie Coleman set her sights high when she left rural Texas in her 20s. She moved to Chicago and worked as a manicurist, but it was her brothers’ stories from from World War I that piqued her interest in flying. They’d make jokes about about how French women were better than African-American women because they could fly. Those taunts became inspiration, but flight schools in the US denied her entry because of her race and gender, according to the Smithsonian.

Very few American women of any race had pilot’s licenses by 1918, but those who did were often white and rich. Undeterred, she learned French and moved to Paris. In 1921, Coleman became the first female pilot of African-American and Native-American descent.

Upon her return to the US she still faced discrimination and found work barnstorming, according the Chicago Defender newspaper. As a stunt pilot she dazzled crowds as she parachuted from planes and performed aerial tricks. The pioneering daredevil was given the nickname “Queen Bessie.”

She died at 34 in 1926 during a practice run with another pilot. About 10 minutes into the flight, as they were doing a dive, the engine stopped working and Coleman fell from the plane. While she never fulfilled her dream to open a flight school for future black pilots, Coleman’s imprint on aviation history lives on.

Continue onto CNN to read more about the female pilots that changed the world.

Viola Davis is the First Black Actress to Receive Three Oscar Nominations

The ‘Fences’ star just made history.Viola Davis has become the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations. After the Academy Award nominees were announced this morning, the actress received a Best Supporting Actress nod for her performance opposite Denzel Washington in Fences, marking the third Oscar nom in her career. She’s previously been nominated for Best Actress for The Help in 2012 and Best Supporting Actress for Doubt in 2009. Whether or not Davis takes home an Oscar on February 26, her nomination alone this year is a major victory in an era of #OscarsSoWhite.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!” she said of the nod. Fences was nominated for four Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Denzel Washington) and Best Adapted Screenplay. In the Best Supporting Actress category, Davis was nominated alongside Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea).

Continue onto Harpers Bazaar to read the complete article.

‘Moonlight’s’ Joi McMillon Becomes First Black Woman to Be Nominated for Editing

This morning’s Oscar nomination for Moonlight editors Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders was a first for both editors — and it makes McMillon the first black woman to earn an Oscar nomination in film editing.

The pair are nominated along with Joe Walker for Arrival, Tom Cross for La La Land, John Gilbert for Hacksaw Ridge and Jake Roberts for Hell or High Water. Cross won an Oscar two years ago for La La Land director Damien Chazell’s Whiplash. Walker has one prior nomination, for 12 Years a Slave; and Gilbert has one prior, for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. It’s the first nomination for Roberts.

McMillon and Sanders were students with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at Florida State’s film school, and had stayed in touch. Jenkins involved several of his former fellow students in the film, also including Oscar-nominated cinematographer James Laxton.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hidden Figures” Aldis Hodge On Teaching Through Art

Margot Lee Shetterly unearthed the story of three impressive women: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson. While transforming the story into a piece of non-fiction literature 20th Century Fox discovered it was gold and quickly began the film “Hidden Figures” about their story. Rounding out the cast were the men that filled out of the world of the trio of geniuses, one of those men being playing by actor Aldis Hodge.

Aldis Hodge got his start doing commercial spots and a stint on “Sesame Street” as a kid before landing a lead role on TNT drama “Leverage” at 21, which jump-started his career. Since the series ended in 2012, Hodge has had a series of impressive roles, including “Straight Outta Compton” and AMC series “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” the latest being playing Levi Jackson on “Hidden Figures.”

In the film, which tells the story of a team of African-American women who are instrumental in NASA’s first successful missions, Hodge plays the husband of Janelle Monae’s Mary Jackson, one of the women working for NASA.

Looking back on his career the actor sees how each role led to his current success. “Every single step, although I couldn’t see it, was a step forward and built to where I am now,” he told NBCBLK, “I am fortunate enough to find opportunities that have a lot of presence.”

“Hidden Figures,” which had considerable awards buzz even before its January 6 theatrical debut, is a film with substantial presence. Monae, alongside Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, play three brilliant women who were disregarded for both their race and gender. “These women were subjugated because they are women then they are black and not respected because of the color of their skin, and no one is looking at their intellect or their mind,” Hodge said. In the end what is accomplished is evidence of what can be done when we ignore what separates us and work together, according to the actor.

“A film like this is important because it teaches. When you do learn these things, when you understand what inclusion is, then we can accomplish greater things together,” he added.

Read the complete article on NBC News.

